Stars react to United States Women's World Cup victory

The U.S. kicked the Netherlands' butts on Sunday to win America's second consecutive Women's World Cup title and their fourth overall.

The Americans defeated the Dutch, 2-0, behind goals from Megan Rapinoe and Rose Lavelle. Rapinoe scored on a penalty kick in the 61st minute, while Lavelle scored in the 69th minute.

MEGAN RAPINOE SAYS FIFA WORLD CUP PRIZE MONEY ‘NOT FAIR,’ WOMEN NOT AS ‘RESPECTED’ AS MEN

Stars celebrated the U.S. victory on Twitter, including groundbreaking tennis star Billie Jean King:

Stars including Ellen DeGeneres, Elizabeth Banks, Mandy Moore and more all voiced their joy:

Former E! News host Catt Sadler celebrated the U.S. Women's World Cup win but pointed out there's more to do:

The win comes after midfielder Megan Rapinoe slammed the gap in prize money between the Women's and Men's World Cup prizes.

MEGAN RAPINOE: 'I'M UNIQUELY AND VERY DEEPLY AMERICAN'

FIFA President Gianni Infantino announced a proposal to expand the 2023 Women’s World Cup from 24 to 32 teams and double the prize money from $30 million to $60 million. However, the men’s 2022 World Cup in Qatar has a prize purse set at $440 million, up from $400 million in Russia last year.

"It certainly is not fair," Rapinoe, 34, told press of the pay disparity. "We should double it now and use that number to double it or quadruple it for the next time. That's what I mean when we talk about, 'Do we feel respected?'"

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"If you really care, are you letting the gap grow? Are you scheduling three finals on the same day? No, you're not. Are you letting federations have their teams play two games in the four years between each tournament? No, you're not," she continued. "That's what I mean about the level of care, you need attention and detail and the best minds that we have in the women's game, helping it grow every single day."

Fox News' Ryan Gaydos and Stephen Sorace contributed to this report.