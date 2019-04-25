'Boyz n the Hood' director John Singleton in coma after suffering 'major stroke'

"Boyz n the Hood" director John Singleton is in a coma after suffering a stroke last week.

The 51-year-old director's condition was revealed in a court filing Thursday from his mother, Shelia Ward, who is requesting she be appointed his temporary conservator to make medical and financial decisions for him.

According to court documents, Singleton suffered a "major stroke" eight days ago. Singleton's family had previously announced that he had a stroke on April 17, but there had been no details revealed about the seriousness of his condition.

'BOYS N THE HOOD' DIRECTOR JOHN SINGLETON SUFFERS STROKE: REPORT

It's not clear whether the temporary conservatorship has been granted.

Singleton was nominated for an Oscar for 1991's "Boyz n the Hood." His other films include "Poetic Justice," starring Janet Jackson, and his recent projects include the TV series "Snowfall."

