Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2019 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

Celebrity News
Published
Last Update 4 mins ago

'Boyz n the Hood' director John Singleton in coma after suffering 'major stroke'

By Mariah Haas | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for April 25Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for April 25

Fox News Flash top headlines for April 25 are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com

"Boyz n the Hood" director John Singleton is in a coma after suffering a stroke last week.

The 51-year-old director's condition was revealed in a court filing Thursday from his mother, Shelia Ward, who is requesting she be appointed his temporary conservator to make medical and financial decisions for him.

According to court documents, Singleton suffered a "major stroke" eight days ago. Singleton's family had previously announced that he had a stroke on April 17, but there had been no details revealed about the seriousness of his condition.

FILE - In this Feb. 3, 2018 file photo, John Singleton arrives at the 70th annual Directors Guild of America Awards in Beverly Hills, Calif. The "Boyz n the Hood" director suffered a stroke last week and remains hospitalized, according to a statement from his family.

FILE - In this Feb. 3, 2018 file photo, John Singleton arrives at the 70th annual Directors Guild of America Awards in Beverly Hills, Calif. The "Boyz n the Hood" director suffered a stroke last week and remains hospitalized, according to a statement from his family. (Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)

'BOYS N THE HOOD' DIRECTOR JOHN SINGLETON SUFFERS STROKE: REPORT 

It's not clear whether the temporary conservatorship has been granted.

Singleton was nominated for an Oscar for 1991's "Boyz n the Hood." His other films include "Poetic Justice," starring Janet Jackson, and his recent projects include the TV series "Snowfall."

A rep for Singleton did not immediately respond to Fox News' request for comment.

Fox News' Jessica Napoli and The Associated Press contributed to this report.