Fans and celebrities celebrate Star Wars Day on social media

Every year, May 4 is celebrated as Star Wars Day by the franchise and its millions of fans around the world.

The hashtag #MayThe4thBeWithYou is trending on Twitter because of how similar the date is to the movie's catchphrase: "May the Force be with you" vs. "May the Fourth be with you."

This year is extra sentimental after news broke of Peter Mayhew's passing. The 74-year-old actor played the original Chewbacca in the iconic movie series and died on Tuesday.

'STAR WARS: THE RISE OF SKYWALKER' FIRST TRAILER RELEASED

Also getting a special shout out is the legendary Carrie Fisher, who played Princess Leia. She died on December 27, 2016, from cardiac arrest.

Her brother, Todd Fisher, posted a tribute to her on social media.

"Remembering my sister, Her spirit is strong with us," he wrote. "Her work is not done, she lives through us."

And fans remembered them both in posts:

Mark Hamill, aka Luke Skywalker, wrote, "May The Fourth Bewitch You," and the brand's official handle wished its fans a Happy Star Wars Day.

"Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker" will hit theaters on December 20, 2019, and will be the final movie installment, closing out the nine-episode Resistance vs. the Empire saga.