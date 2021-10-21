Expand / Collapse search
'Star Wars' star Carrie Fisher's daughter Billie Lourd shares throwback photo on late actress' birthday

The actress would have turned 65 on Thursday

By Nate Day | Fox News
Carrie Fisher's daughter is paying tribute to her mother.

Since the "Star Wars" star's death in 2016, her daughter Billie Lourd has often taken to social media to honor her late mother on special occasions.

Thursday marked what would have been Fisher's 65th birthday and Lourd, 29, celebrated by posting a throwback picture of herself and her mom.

In the photo, Fisher smiles as she helps a very young Lourd stand up as she also beams from ear to ear.

The pic captured Fisher in a casual moment, as she wore a simple grey shirt, black vest and sunglasses on her head, while baby Lourd wore a multi-colored dress.

Billie Lourd (right) paid tribute to her mother Carrie Fisher (left) on what would have been the ‘Star Wars’ star's 65th birthday.

Billie Lourd (right) paid tribute to her mother Carrie Fisher (left) on what would have been the ‘Star Wars’ star's 65th birthday. (Photo by Barry King/WireImage)

The caption of the post was filled with loving emojis.

Several fans took to the comments to pay their respects.

"Happy Birthday to our princess and Angel Carrie!" said one.

"Happy birthday to amazing, beautiful Carrie," wrote another. "We miss you."

A third added: "Happy Heavenly Birthday Carrie!!!"

From left to right: Carrie Fisher, her mother Debbie Reynolds and Fisher's daughter Billie Lourd.

From left to right: Carrie Fisher, her mother Debbie Reynolds and Fisher's daughter Billie Lourd. (Steve Granitz/WireImage)

Others expressed support for Lourd.

"Love you the most," Lourd's "American Horror Story" co-star Leslie Grossman wrote, adding a loving heart emoji.

"Love You," said another.

Lourd and her mother are Hollywood royalty, as Fisher's parents are actress Debbie Reynolds and singer Eddie Fisher. The two shared Fisher and her brother Todd, while Eddie welcomed two more daughters, Joley and Tricia Leigh with actress Connie Stevens.

Billie Lourd is also granddaughter to Debbie Reynolds.

Billie Lourd is also granddaughter to Debbie Reynolds. (Photo by Jason LaVeris/FilmMagic)

For several years of her early childhood, Fisher also had a famous stepmother in icon Elizabeth Taylor.

The "Star Wars" actress was briefly married to singer-songwriter Paul Simon and dated Lourd's father, talent agent Bryan Lourd, from 1991-1994. Lourd welcomed a child herself in Sept. 2020.

Fisher died on Dec. 27, 2016. The following day, Reynolds died after having a stroke.

