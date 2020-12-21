‘Star Trek’ actor George Takei hopes Marco Rubio suffers allergic reaction to coronavirus vaccine

Actor George Takei, best known for his role in "Star Trek," is under fire for a tweet implying that he wanted Sen. Marco Rubio, R-Fla., to have an allergic reaction to the coronavirus vaccine.

Rubio took to Twitter on Saturday, posting a photo declaring that he’s so confident in the vaccine he took it himself. On Sunday, Takei responded by wishing illness on the senator.

"There are very, very few instances of known allergic reactions to the Covid-19 vaccine, but Marco Rubio has always thought of himself as one in a million so there’s still hope," Takei wrote.

Many condemned the ‘Star Trek" actor for wishing sickness on Rubio:

In a letter sent Thursday, Brian Monahan, attending physician of the U.S. Congress, urged members of the House and Senate to make vaccination appointments. They would be given priority before essential staff members, Politico reported. Vaccines have arrived at Walter Reed Medical Center over the past days for federal workers and officials, and thousands are designated for members of Congress.

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and Sen. Chuck Schumer were among Democratic lawmakers who also posted about receiving the vaccination, WNBC reported.

Meanwhile, The CDC said Saturday that it learned of severe allergic reactions to the COVID-19 vaccine, and now recommends if a person has "ever had a severe allergic reaction to any ingredient in a COVID-19 vaccine," then they "should not get that specific vaccine."

This does not mean that everyone with bad allergies is barred from getting it.

"CDC recommends that people with a history of severe allergic reactions not related to vaccines or injectable medications—such as allergies to food, pet, venom, environmental, or latex—may still get vaccinated," the CDC writes on its website.

"People with a history of allergies to oral medications or a family history of severe allergic reactions, or who might have an milder [sic] allergy to vaccines (no anaphylaxis)—may also still get vaccinated.

If you have had a severe allergic reaction to other vaccines, then the CDC recommends consulting your doctor about whether or not you should get the COVID-19 vaccine.

Despite the new warning, adverse reactions to the vaccine have been exceedingly rare, as there have been just six allergic reactions recorded out of 272,000 shots given.

All six of the allergic reactions occurred within the recommended observation window, which is 30 minutes for people with a history of severe allergic reactions, and 15 minutes for everyone else.

