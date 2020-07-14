Olivia Culpo's boyfriend, Christian McCaffrey, reacts to star's Sports Illustrated Swimsuit cover

Olivia Culpo’s boyfriend is cheering her on.

Christian McCaffrey took to Instagram on Monday to share his excitement over the model landing this year’s Sports Illustrated Swimsuit cover.

The NFL star shared a photo of the two paddle-boarding with the caption: “When your gf is on the cover of @si_swimsuit, you do a victory lap on paddle board.”

The 24-year-old also left a message for the 28-year-old cover girl, writing, “A constant inspiration to everyone who knows you!”

The former Miss Universe admitted she was still stunned by the announcement.

SI SWIMSUIT MODELS OLIVIA CULPO, JASMINE SANDERS AND KATE BOCK SHARE 2020 COVER

VALENTINA SAMPAIO BECOMES FIRST TRANSGENDER MODEL TO APPEAR IN SPORTS ILLUSTRATED SWIMSUIT ISSUE

“WOW! I really am speechless and this still doesn’t feel real,” Culpo wrote on Instagram. “I am so grateful for every experience I have been able to have with my @si_swimsuit family. Thank you so much @mj_day - your warmth and genuinity is unparalleled and I have learned and grown so much. It’s been an honor to be surrounded by so many amazing and strong women.”

Culpo also posted a vision board she made about four years ago and said she cut out photos from “a huge SI coffee table book” and glued her face on it.

“I was debating sharing this but figured if this huge milestone can mean something to someone else out there then it’s an even greater blessing for me,” said Culpo. “To anyone who sees this, never stop visualizing and striving for what you want.”

“Don’t lose hope and remain focused and persistent,” she continued. “4 years ago when I was pasting these images onto a poster board it was me sitting on the floor with my glue stick and scissors shooting for the stars and it felt completely unattainable.

SPORTS ILLUSTRATED SWIMSUIT MODEL HUNTER MCGRADY EXPLAINS WHY SHE FLAUNTED HER 'QUARANTINE BODY' ON INSTAGRAM

SI SWIMSUIT FINALIST KATHY JACOBS, 56, ON WHIRLWIND JOURNEY, BEING A VOICE FOR WOMEN: ‘I’M BRINGING SEXY BACK’

“I just hope this can show anyone out there that their goals, big or small, really can come true and that you deserve it. Thank you to everyone who has helped me achieve this dream and to all the other dreamers, never give up. I love you guys!!!”

Culpo, along with Jasmine Sanders and Kate Bock, landed the cover of 2020’s Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue, which was unveiled Monday morning. This is the first cover for the three women. The trio was photographed in November by veteran Sports Illustrated Swimsuit photographer Yu Tsai in Bali.

In addition, the women will each appear on individual covers.

“These three women who make up the 2020 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue are inherently unique but a solidarity exists among them in terms of their ambitions, goals and what they stand for,” SI Swimsuit editor-in-chief MJ Day announced on Instagram.

SPORTS ILLUSTRATED SWIMSUIT FINALISTS REVEALED: KATHY JACOBS, 56, HEADLINES LIST OF STUNNERS

MODEL, 55, IS A SPORTS ILLUSTRATED SWIMSUIT STUNNER

According to the magazine’s Instagram, Culpo's first SI Swimsuit experience took place in 2018 for the outlet’s “In Her Own Words” feature. From there, she headed to Australia in 2019 to pose for the magazine.

“Olivia Culpo is one of the hardest working people in the industry,” said Day. “I have never seen her give anything less than 200 percent toward whatever goal she sets for herself. Her accomplishments speak to that and are vast and impressive.”

“It gives me great joy to celebrate such an exemplary professional and hardworking individual whose unapologetic enthusiasm will shine from the cover of our magazine," Day continued. "We are excited to have Olivia represent our brand in a way that celebrates the multifaceted women who pursue their dreams and fill the pages of our issue.”