Sports Illustrated Swim star Haley Kalil says 'sorry mom' after dancing to tune containing 'bad word'

Swimsuit model Haley Kalil wants her mom to know she's "sorry" for dancing to a song with NSFW lyrics.

The Sports Illustrated star took to social media on Wednesday and posted a sultry new video of herself dancing around in a bikini.

The 26-year-old pranced around on a balcony to the song “Feels Great” by Cheat Codes, Fetty Wap and CVBZ, which contains some profanities.

"This song I was jamming to has a bad word. Sorry mom," the model captioned the video.

In the 2019 SI: Swimsuit issue, the former Miss Minnesota 2014 shot on the beach in Kenya. However, her start in the modeling was unconventional. She attended a Sports Illustrated Swimsuit open casting in 2018 and was invited to pose for the magazine as a model search contestant.

Modeling was "always something that I wanted to do, [but] never knew how to get into it. And I submitted a video via Instagram and here I am," she told Fox News in April.

“I am a huge nerd, so before I shot for Sports Illustrated, I studied,” Kalil revealed. “I watched all of the best models. I watched Kate [Upton], I watch Chrissy [Teigen], I watched Heidi [Klum]. I watched all of these old videos to see how they moved their bodies and how they posed. That was my way of getting ready for the shoot because before you take a big test, you gotta study. So, I studied right before I shot my spread for Sports Illustrated Swimsuit."

“When you go on set, it’s an entire group of women,” she continued. “They’re making sure that you feel good, you feel comfortable. They won’t put you in anything you don’t want to be put into. They don’t let you pose in a way that you don’t want to pose in. You really have the creative rights to whatever you’re making for Sports Illustrated, which in this industry is very rare.”

“Usually a model doesn’t get to decide what they want, but for Sports Illustrated, it’s all about what you want, so that kind of helps your confidence because you’re in the driver’s seat,” Kalil explained. “You’re the only making the decisions. So it’s easy to be confident when you have these cheerleaders in front of you… And you get to decide what to do. It’s an amazing, empowering environment to be in.”

Before her big break, Kalil graduated Summa Cum Laude from St. Cloud State University with a 4.0 GPA. She has a Bachelor of Science in medical biology and psychology, and a minor in chemistry.

