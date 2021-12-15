Special prosecutor in Jussie Smollett case requests release of full investigative report

Special prosecutor Dan Webb has requested the full report into the handling of the Jussie Smollett investigation be released.

Webb will appear before Judge Michael Toomin on Monday to formally present the request, court documents obtained by Fox News Digital said.

Webb was appointed special prosecutor to the Smollett case in 2019, after Cook County State’s Attorney Kim Foxx’s office dropped a 16-count indictment against the actor.

Webb's job was to probe the handling of the Smollett case and the decision to drop the charges. His investigation led to a new 6-count indictment and accusations that Foxx's office abused prosecutorial discretion by dropping the original charges.

A 12-page summary of Webb's report was originally released to the public in August 2020, but the full report has remained sealed at Toomin's order. The judge had been worried about grand jury material contained in the longer version of Webb's report.

However, since Smollett has been convicted of five of the six charges of disorderly conduct, Webb is arguing the full report should be released.

"I filed this motion today because now that the Smollett trial ended with a conviction, the assignment given to my special prosecutor’s office by Judge Michael Toomin are almost complete," Webb told the Chicago Sun-Times.

"I am in possession of a 60-page detailed evidence report that supports the factual conclusions that I publicly released to the public. Since the Smollett trial is final, I believe the public is entitled to see my 60 page evidence report."

The " Empire " actor was convicted on charges he staged an anti-gay, racist attack on himself nearly three years ago and then lied to Chicago police about it.

The jury found the 39-year-old actor guilty on five counts of disorderly conduct — for each separate time he was charged with lying to police in the days immediately after the alleged attack. He was acquitted on a sixth count, of lying to a detective in mid-February, weeks after Smollett said he was attacked.

Smollett's defense attorney said they will be appealing the actor's guilty verdicts

After the verdict was read, Nenye Uche told reporters Smollett was disappointed and that he is "100% innocent." He said Smollett’s team is confident "he’s going to be cleared of all, all accusations on all charges."

"The verdict is inconsistent," he said during a press conference following the verdicts. "You can’t say Jussie is lying and say Jussie is not lying for the same exact incident."

Fox News' Matt Finn and The Associated Press contributed to this report.