Spanish actress Ana Obregón, 68, welcomes late son's biological baby via surrogate

Spanish actress and socialite Ana Obregón, 68, is relishing the birth of a baby via surrogate.

Obregón, who lost her only child, Alejandro Alfonso "Aless" Lequio to cancer in 2020, revealed that the baby girl is biologically her son's child.

"This was Aless's last will, to bring a child of his into the world," she told Spanish publication ¡HOLA!, translated to English.

"What has allowed me to continue living every day is fulfilling this mission."

The baby, named Ana Sandra Lequio Obregón and nicknamed Anita, was born three weeks early in a Miami hospital on March 20.

Obregón did not disclose the biological mother of her granddaughter, only sharing that a surrogate and donor egg were used. In Spain, all forms of surrogacy are prohibited; however, a child can be adopted from another country.

Prior to beginning his chemotherapy treatments, Aless froze his sperm for future use. Before his death from Ewing's sarcoma, a rare cancer that affects the bones, he told his mother and father of his desire to have his own child. Obregón shared Aless, who died at 27, with fellow actor Alessandro Lecquio Sr.

The "Ana y los 7" actress revealed that the process to fulfill Aless's wish began "the day my child went to heaven."

"She is Aless' daughter and when she grows up I will tell her that her dad was a hero, so she knows who he is and how proud she should be of him," she told the publication.

Sharing the cover of ¡HOLA! with her followers, Obregón celebrated the arrival of Anita on Instagram.

On the cover she appears ecstatic, cradling the baby while also donning a prominent necklace featuring her late son's name.

Beneath the photo was a meaningful letter to her son, translated from Spanish to English.

"I swore I would save you from cancer and I failed you. I promised you I'd bring your daughter into the world and here she is in my arms. When I hug you I feel an indescribable emotion, because it's like I'm hugging you again. I swear I will take care of her with the infinite love I have to give and you will help me from heaven," she wrote in part.

"You are the love of my life in heaven and your daughter is the love of my life on earth," she continued. "I love you to death. Mom."

Obregón has received a plethora of well-wishes since sharing the announcement.

Of her new granddaughter, the actress says she is "very good, a big eater and sleeper, and calm."

In 2022, Obregón announced the inception of the Aless Lequio Foundation, an additional tribute to her late son, established to raise money for cancer research.