Southampton police arrest driver after Netflix ‘Million Dollar Beach House’ star killed in hit-and-run

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

The driver who killed reality star and luxury real estate agent Sara Burack has been arrested.

A 32-year-old woman from Virginia named Amanda Kempton was taken into custody on Friday and charged with leaving the scene of a motor vehicle accident, which resulted in a fatality, the Southampton Town Police Department confirmed with Fox News Digital.

The charge is a class D felony in New York, carrying a maximum sentence of up to four years in prison.

NETFLIX’S ‘MILLION DOLLAR BEACH HOUSE’ STAR KILLED IN HAMPTONS HIT-AND-RUN

Kempton was set to be arraigned on the charges Saturday, police said.

The arrest followed a manhunt for the driver who hit Burack on June 19.

Details about the vehicle that struck and killed the real estate expert have yet to be released.

Burack, best known for her appearances on Netflix's "Million Dollar Beach House" and HBO Max's "Selling the Hamptons," was struck along Montauk Highway near the Villa Paul Restaurant, located at 162 W Montauk Hwy, on June 19, authorities confirmed with Fox News Digital, Friday.

She was found unconscious and was transported to Stony Brook University Hospital.

HOLLYWOOD STARS WHO DIED IN 2025: PHOTOS

A realtor from NestSeekers International, who is a close family friend, shared with Fox News Digital that she was with Burack's mother and sister at the hospital before her tragic death.

Burack went into cardiac arrest at the scene, but was revived and was put on life support, according to the friend. She suffered extensive brain injuries, a fractured skull and various brain bleeds.

"She was just a great person… a hard worker. Real estate was her life for so many years," she shared with Fox News Digital. The two worked together at NestSeekers International before Burack's sudden death .

LIKE WHAT YOU’RE READING? CLICK HERE FOR MORE ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

When Burack wasn't involved in real estate projects, Fox News Digital's source said that her dear friend enjoyed raising money for philanthropy and charity events. Burack co-chaired galas and black-tie events in New York City while raising money for several causes and foundations.

"A lot of people loved her and knew her. She's such a good person and would help anyone," the source concluded.

In 2020, the real estate expert shared her career experience with Hamptons.com.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

"My family has a commercial construction material sales business that I spent many years of my life working for," Burack said at the time. "I have always been intrigued by real estate projects and decided to become a broker after my experience as a summer property manager in the summer house I would rent."

Burack added, "I have been spending half the year in the Hamptons for the past 11 years. It was only natural to turn my love for real estate into a blossoming career."