Netflix’s ‘Million Dollar Beach House’ star killed in Hamptons hit-and-run

Reality star and luxury real estate agent Sara Burack is dead after a hit-and-run, Southampton Town Police Department confirmed with Fox News Digital. She was 40.

Burack, best known for her appearances on Netflix's "Million Dollar Beach House" and "Selling the Hamptons," was struck along Montauk Highway near the Villa Paul Restaurant, located at 162 W Montauk Hwy, on June 19, authorities confirmed. Burack was found unconscious and was transported to Stony Brook University Hospital.

Police are still searching for the driver involved.

A realtor from NestSeekers International, who is a close family friend, shared with Fox News Digital that she was with Burack's mother and sister at the hospital before her tragic death.

Burack went into cardiac arrest at the scene, but was revived and was put on life support, according to the friend. She suffered extensive brain injuries, a fractured skull and various brain bleeds.

"She was just a great person… a hard worker. Real estate was her life for so many years," she shared with Fox News Digital. The two worked together at NestSeekers International before Burack's sudden death.

When Burack wasn't involved in real estate projects, Fox News Digital's source said that her dear friend enjoyed raising money for philanthropy and charity events. Burack co-chaired galas and black-tie events in New York City while raising money for several causes and foundations.

"A lot of people loved her and knew her. She's such a good person and would help anyone," the source concluded.

In 2020, the real estate expert shared her career experience with Hamptons.com.

"My family has a commercial construction material sales business that I spent many years of my life working for," Burack said at the time. "I have always been intrigued by real estate projects and decided to become a broker after my experience as a summer property manager in the summer house I would rent."

Burack added, "I have been spending half the year in the Hamptons for the past 11 years. It was only natural to turn my love for real estate into a blossoming career."

"Million Dollar Beach House" aired on Netflix in 2020 for one season and "Selling the Hamptons" aired on HBO Max in 2022.