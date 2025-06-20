Expand / Collapse search
Netflix’s ‘Million Dollar Beach House’ star killed in Hamptons hit-and-run

Police are continuing to search for driver who struck 'Million Dollar Beach House' star on Montauk Highway

Stephanie Giang-Paunon By Stephanie Giang-Paunon Fox News
Published
‘Selling the City’ star Taylor Middleton shares her secret to cracking New York's luxury real estate market Video

‘Selling the City’ star Taylor Middleton shares her secret to cracking New York's luxury real estate market

"Selling the City" star Taylor Middleton shared her approach to succeeding as a top agent in New York's luxury real estate market.

Reality star and luxury real estate agent Sara Burack is dead after a hit-and-run, Southampton Town Police Department confirmed with Fox News Digital. She was 40. 

Burack, best known for her appearances on Netflix's "Million Dollar Beach House" and "Selling the Hamptons," was struck along Montauk Highway near the Villa Paul Restaurant, located at 162 W Montauk Hwy, on June 19, authorities confirmed. Burack was found unconscious and was transported to Stony Brook University Hospital. 

Police are still searching for the driver involved. 

Sara Burack smiling in a white lace dress with Viet N'Guyen

(L-R) Sara Burack and Viet N'Guyen attend Hamptons Magazine's Celebration of an Evening Of Mixology With Tequila Avion on August 22, 2014. (Janette Pellegrini/Getty Images for Hamptons Magazine)

A realtor from NestSeekers International, who is a close family friend, shared with Fox News Digital that she was with Burack's mother and sister at the hospital before her tragic death.

Burack went into cardiac arrest at the scene, but was revived and was put on life support, according to the friend. She suffered extensive brain injuries, a fractured skull and various brain bleeds.

A luxury property featured on the show "Million Dollar Beach House"

Burack was featured on Netflix's "Million Dollar Beach House." (Netflix)

"She was just a great person… a hard worker. Real estate was her life for so many years," she shared with Fox News Digital. The two worked together at NestSeekers International before Burack's sudden death.

When Burack wasn't involved in real estate projects, Fox News Digital's source said that her dear friend enjoyed raising money for philanthropy and charity events. Burack co-chaired galas and black-tie events in New York City while raising money for several causes and foundations. 

Sara Burack

Reality star Sara Burack, known for Netflix's "Million Dollar Beach House" and "Selling the Hamptons," has died at 40. (Sara Burack/Instagram)

The exterior of a home featured on "Million Dollar Beach House"

A luxurious property featured on Netflix's "Million Dollar Beach House." (Netflix)

"A lot of people loved her and knew her. She's such a good person and would help anyone," the source concluded. 

In 2020, the real estate expert shared her career experience with Hamptons.com. 

Sara Burack

Sara Burack appeared on Netflix's "Million Dollar Beach House" and HBO Max's "Selling the Hamptons." (Sara Burack/Instagram)

"My family has a commercial construction material sales business that I spent many years of my life working for," Burack said at the time. "I have always been intrigued by real estate projects and decided to become a broker after my experience as a summer property manager in the summer house I would rent."

Burack added, "I have been spending half the year in the Hamptons for the past 11 years. It was only natural to turn my love for real estate into a blossoming career."

The exterior of a large house featured on "Million Dollar Beach House"

"Million Dollar Beach House" aired on Netflix in 2020. (Netflix)

"Million Dollar Beach House" aired on Netflix in 2020 for one season and "Selling the Hamptons" aired on HBO Max in 2022. 

