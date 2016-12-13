Sofia Vergara and Eva Mendes are "Changing Hollywood"

Variety magazine has named the Sofia Vergara and Eva Mendes as two of their 50 Women Changing Hollywood.

The magazine, which highlights powerful women who are making a noteworthy contribution to the entertainment industry, chose Vergara for the cover of the special edition.

The thirty-eight year old Colombian actress jumpstarted her career at a U.S. Hispanic network before crossing over to mainstream media.

Vergara’s appearances include the hit TV show Modern Family, in which she scored an Emmy nomination for her role as Gloria Delgado-Pritchett, a sexy Colombian married to a much younger American.

Eva Mendes, born in Miami to Cuban parents but raised in Glendale California, started her career in Will Smith's Welcome to Miami video. Her film credits include: Training Day, Too Fast Too Furious,and Hitch.

Sofia Vergara will also appear in the blockbuster film adaptation of The Smurfs, and has been in top selling movies such as Four Brothers, and Tyler Perry’s Madea goes to Jail.

Diane Lane, Jennifer Garner, and Amy Adams also made the Variety list.