Scott Disick responds to Sofia Richie's topless snap tease

Sofia Richie isn't afraid to heat things up.

The 21-year-old model took to Instagram on Thursday where she shared a topless snap of herself rocking high-waisted jeans with her arms across her chest.

“How’s your Thursday?” the star captioned the shot.

The sultry pic was quickly noticed by Scott Disick, her boyfriend of more than two years.

“It’s not bad, thanks,” he replied.

And love continues to be in the air for the pair. The duo recently went house hunting in sunny Malibu, Calif., captured on the 36-year-old’s reality TV show “Flip It Like Disick," ET previously reported.

In February, the daughter of singer Lionel Richie told UK’s Tatler magazine that while she doesn’t mind sharing sneak peeks of her relationship to Kourtney Kardashian’s baby daddy to her nearly six million followers on Instagram, she also prefers keeping mum about her love life.

“I think a lot of people think they have to prove their relationships through social media and I’m just happy being private about my relationship,” said Richie at the time. “It’s not like I won’t post pictures about it, but I like having my little private life.”

“I’m not a party girl and I really don’t like the paparazzi,” she continued. “… Whatever we do, whether it’s going to the cinema or dinner, we’ll always just end up going home and watching a movie after.”

Before Richie was recognized as a sought-after cover girl, she considered following in her famous father’s footsteps.

“I went on a world tour with my dad when I was 14 and during that time I was convinced that I wanted to be a singer,” she explained. “I decided it had to happen right there and then for me. So I said to him, ‘I know you have the connections! You need to put me in front of the right people and let me sing.’

"And he was like, ‘If you still want to do it in four years and you train for it, I’ll put you in front of someone. And if they think you’re good enough, then you can do it.’ Four years later I was like, ‘Absolutely not. Don’t even talk to me about it.’ It’s too much pressure — people would be expecting Adele to jump out of my voice.”