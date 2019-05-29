'SNL' alum Chris Kattan claims Lorne Michaels pressured him to sleep with a film director

“Saturday Night Live” alum Chris Kattan claims in a new book that producer Lorne Michaels once pressured him to have sex with a director so she would stay attached to the 1990s comedy film “A Night At The Roxbury.”

In his memoir, “Baby, Don’t Hurt Me,” Kattan said director Amy Heckerling was slated to helm the 1998 movie when she came onto him. Kattan, then 27, writes that he rebuffed the 43-year-old “Clueless” director’s advances.

The next day, he says he got a call from a “furious” Michaels, who allegedly told him Heckerling was considering backing out of the project.

Michaels allegedly told him that “Paramount would only do the movie if Amy signed on as a director, not as a producer,” and if he “wanted to make sure the movie happened, then [he] had to keep Amy happy.”

“Chris, I’m not saying you have to f–k her, but it wouldn’t hurt,” Michaels allegedly said.

An SNL spokesperson denied Kattan’s claims saying, “This did not happen.” Show reps also said that the publisher never contacted them to verify the claims from the book.

Kattan alleged that ultimately he and Heckerling had a consensual sexual encounter on the couch in her office.

“She thought it would be fun to have sex on Lorne’s desk,” he wrote. “Wow, what a great idea! Jesus Christ. I said a polite ‘F–k, no!’ to that, so we ended up going to her office and having sex on … yep, you guessed it, the ‘casting couch.’ ”

Kattan writes that he was attracted to Heckerling but at the same time “was very afraid of the power she and Lorne wielded over my career.”

He decided not to tell anyone about the incident but wrote that it put a strain on his already fraying relationship with actress Jennifer Coolidge.

In the end, Heckerling signed on as a producer on the movie, which is based on a recurring SNL sketch performed by Kattan and Will Ferrell. John Fortenberry ended up directing.

Heckerling could not be reached for comment. The publisher didn’t immediately return a request for comment.

This article originally appeared in Page Six.