Comedian Chris Kattan talks addiction, his 'Saturday Night Live' audition

Veteran comedian Chris Kattan wasn't sure his life story could fill the pages of a book when he started writing his latest memoir, "Baby Don't Hurt Me."

Not only was he wrong, but he discovered he could easily pen an additional manuscript with his other "Saturday Night Live" stories that didn't make the cut this time.

Kattan, 48, told Fox News he began writing "Baby Don't Hurt Me" five years ago with the intention of answering some questions fans keep asking him: "Where have you been? What are you up to now?"

One thing he writes about is breaking his neck during a sketch on "SNL" and how he still deals with pain. "It was embarrassing," he admitted. His arm muscles atrophied and his nerve endings were so severely damaged it required multiple surgeries to fix.

"Years ago it was a different era and a faux pas to open up about stuff," he added. "I wanted to keep working."

Kattan's injury also led to his opioid addiction. "It was a tough fight," he said. "You feel blessed when you come through that. I hope readers get from the book that life is worth it."

He left “Saturday Night Live” in 2003 after seven years but remembers his audition which took place in a dark theater with the show's executive producer Lorne Michaels watching from the back. Kattan had to perform three characters, one impression, and one political figure. He said he doesn't recall hearing any chuckles from Michaels but maybe "he was smirking."

If he was on the cast today, one impersonation he'd love to take on would be Former White House Communications Director Anthony Scaramucci. Kattan added that he likes how "SNL" is taking on more political sketches because "that voice needs to be heard."

"It's important for us to understand what's going on and to have a sense of humor about it," he added.

Throughout the highs and lows of Kattan's career, he said that leaning on comedy has been "pulled [him] through injury, through addiction, through a lot" as well as kept him connected to his fans.

Right now, he's doing a lot of stand-up and looks for inspiration from observations and does "self-deprecating" jokes. Kattan isn't looking for his audiences to laugh at everything. There needs to be a "balance" and a performer needs to find out "what jokes are working and which aren't."