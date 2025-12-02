Jada Pinkett Smith allegedly hurled death threats at husband's ex-associate, faces $3M lawsuit

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Jada Pinkett Smith allegedly threatened the life of a former colleague of husband Will Smith during a confrontation at a movie theater in Calabasas, according to documents obtained by Fox News Digital.

Bilaal Salaam, a "best friend" to Will for "nearly 40 years," who also worked "closely with him on numerous professional projects, including set work, personal business, and brand development," filed a $3 million lawsuit against Jada on the grounds of intentional infliction of emotional distress.

Salaam claimed Jada approached him with physical threats of violence and demanded he sign a non-disclosure agreement while at a private gathering at a movie theater in Calabasas for her husband's birthday in September 2021.

"While in the lobby, Defendant Jada Pinkett Smith approached Plaintiff with approximately seven members of her entourage, became verbally aggressive, and threatened Plaintiff by stating that if he continued ‘telling her personal business,’ he would ‘end up missing or catch a bullet,’ and demanded he sign a non-disclosure agreement (NDA) ‘or else,'" docs stated.

"After the confrontation, one of Defendant’s associates followed Plaintiff to his car while continuing to issue verbal threats."

Salaam claimed that six months later, actor Duane Martin called, stating that the couple "urgently needed" his help with crisis management following the March 2022 Academy Awards slap scandal.

In the lawsuit, Salaam claimed he told Martin that he "refused to perform tasks he believed were illegal, unethical, or morally compromising, stating his conscience would not allow him to be involved in any cover-up or deceptive PR campaign."

Martin has been in the couple's orbit for several years. He was most recently seen with Jada in April 2021.

Chris Rock was famously hit across the face by the "Independence Day" actor before presenting an award during the live telecast of the 94th Academy Awards after he told a joke about Jada.

Smith stormed the stage after Rock joked about Jada's bald head in a reference to "G.I. Jane." She had previously discussed her struggles with alopecia, an autoimmune disorder that causes hair loss.

"Duane Martin warned Plaintiff that he would face ‘serious problems’ with Defendant Jada Pinkett Smith for refusing to help," documents stated.

Salaam claimed a "retaliatory campaign" was launched shortly after, and included "threats from individuals closely associated with Will and Jada."

Jada then appeared on "The Breakfast Club," where Salaam said she "falsely stated that Plaintiff had attempted a ‘money shakedown,' and suggested that Salaam was "engaged in criminal extortion," the lawsuit claimed.

Salaam claimed to suffer "severe, multidimensional harm, including financial loss, reputational destruction, emotional trauma, physical health deterioration, and the complete derailment of his personal life and career."

"Plaintiff estimates the total value of economic, reputational, emotional, and health-related damages caused by Defendant to exceed three million dollars ($3,000,000.00)," documents stated.

Representatives for Jada Pinkett Smith did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital's request for comment.