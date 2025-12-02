Expand / Collapse search
In Court

Jada Pinkett Smith allegedly hurled death threats at husband's ex-associate, faces $3M lawsuit

Bilaal Salaam files $3M lawsuit claiming Will Smith's wife threatened him at movie theater over NDA demands

By Tracy Wright Fox News
Fox News Flash top entertainment headlines of Dec. 2 Video

Jada Pinkett Smith allegedly threatened the life of a former colleague of husband Will Smith during a confrontation at a movie theater in Calabasas, according to documents obtained by Fox News Digital.

Bilaal Salaam, a "best friend" to Will for "nearly 40 years," who also worked "closely with him on numerous professional projects, including set work, personal business, and brand development," filed a $3 million lawsuit against Jada on the grounds of intentional infliction of emotional distress.

Salaam claimed Jada approached him with physical threats of violence and demanded he sign a non-disclosure agreement while at a private gathering at a movie theater in Calabasas for her husband's birthday in September 2021.

Jada Pinkett Smith wears sheer dress on red carpet

Jada Pinkett Smith was sued for $3 million by a former associate of her husband, Will Smith. (Gilbert Flores)

"While in the lobby, Defendant Jada Pinkett Smith approached Plaintiff with approximately seven members of her entourage, became verbally aggressive, and threatened Plaintiff by stating that if he continued ‘telling her personal business,’ he would ‘end up missing or catch a bullet,’ and demanded he sign a non-disclosure agreement (NDA) ‘or else,'" docs stated.

"After the confrontation, one of Defendant’s associates followed Plaintiff to his car while continuing to issue verbal threats."

Salaam claimed that six months later, actor Duane Martin called, stating that the couple "urgently needed" his help with crisis management following the March 2022 Academy Awards slap scandal.

Will Smith, Jada Pinkett Smith

Jada Pinkett Smith allegedly threatened an ex-employee of her husband, according to a new lawsuit. (AP)

In the lawsuit, Salaam claimed he told Martin that he "refused to perform tasks he believed were illegal, unethical, or morally compromising, stating his conscience would not allow him to be involved in any cover-up or deceptive PR campaign."

Martin has been in the couple's orbit for several years. He was most recently seen with Jada in April 2021.

Chris Rock was famously hit across the face by the "Independence Day" actor before presenting an award during the live telecast of the 94th Academy Awards after he told a joke about Jada.

Chris Rock in a velvet tuxedo winces from impact after Will Smith in a black tuxedo slaps him across the face

Will Smith took issue with Chris Rock's joke about his wife, Jada Pinkett Smith, leading him to slap the comedian across the face at the Academy Awards in 2022. (ROBYN BECK/AFP/Getty Images)

Smith stormed the stage after Rock joked about Jada's bald head in a reference to "G.I. Jane." She had previously discussed her struggles with alopecia, an autoimmune disorder that causes hair loss.

"Duane Martin warned Plaintiff that he would face ‘serious problems’ with Defendant Jada Pinkett Smith for refusing to help," documents stated. 

Salaam claimed a "retaliatory campaign" was launched shortly after, and included "threats from individuals closely associated with Will and Jada."

Jada then appeared on "The Breakfast Club," where Salaam said she "falsely stated that Plaintiff had attempted a ‘money shakedown,' and suggested that Salaam was "engaged in criminal extortion," the lawsuit claimed.

Splitscreen of Tisha Campbell-Martin, Duane Martin, Jada Pinkett Smith and Willow Smith with an picture of Duane Martin and Will Smith

Duane Martin, Tisha Campbell's ex-husband, allegedly warned Salaam that he would face serious issues for not helping Jada Pinkett Smith during the Oscars crisis. (Getty Images)

Salaam claimed to suffer "severe, multidimensional harm, including financial loss, reputational destruction, emotional trauma, physical health deterioration, and the complete derailment of his personal life and career."

"Plaintiff estimates the total value of economic, reputational, emotional, and health-related damages caused by Defendant to exceed three million dollars ($3,000,000.00)," documents stated.

Representatives for Jada Pinkett Smith did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital's request for comment.

Tracy Wright is an entertainment reporter for Fox News Digital. Send story tips to Tracy.Wright@fox.com.

