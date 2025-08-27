Will Smith accused of using AI to create fake crowd in concert performance footage

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Will Smith is facing accusations of using artificial intelligence to create a crowd in a video shared online.

Smith, 56, posted a YouTube clip allegedly featuring scenes from a tour performance, but eagle-eyed fans were quick to point out purported inaccuracies in the video.

The "Gettin' Jiggy Wit It" singer appeared to be singing to a packed room while on tour, only for distorted images to materialize in the crowd.

Smith shared a video featuring his song, "You Can Make It," which showed fans singing along with the musician. Some of the fans held up signs, one which read, "'You Can Make It' helped me survive cancer. Thx Will."

"My favorite part of tour is seeing you all up close," Smith captioned the short clip shared on his social media channels. "Thank you for seeing me too."

Fans noticed problems in the clip and called out the "Men In Black" star for allegedly using AI technology to create the video.

"Pause at the sign that says ‘From West Philly to West Swiggy’ look at these faces bruh they're literally melting," one fan wrote.

"Someone in the crowd was holding a arm that moved," another user noticed.

"Imagine being this rich and famous and having to use AI footage of crowds and bot comments on your video. Tragic, man. You used to be cool," one fan commented.

"Will Smith not only just melted his fans’ hearts with his concert, he but also melted their entire bodies," another user wrote.

"It's equal parts embarrassing as it is hilarious. AI crowd to top it off as well," one follower mentioned.

Will Smith's representatives as well as reps for Meta and YouTube did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital's request for comment.

Smith launched his "Based On A True Story" tour in June in support of his fifth studio album, which debuted in March 2025.

The album marked Smith's return to music 20 years after his 2005 album, "Lost and Found."