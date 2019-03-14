Kimmel fires back after Trump calls late-night shows ‘one-sided’: ‘Stop being terrible and we’ll stop pointing it out’

Jimmy Kimmel shot back Wednesday night after President Trump attacked late-night shows for being “one-sided.”

“What a snowflake,” Kimmel cracked.

Earlier Wednesday, Trump had taken to Twitter to slam “unwatchable” late-night comedians, claiming they have been hostile to him since he announced his candidacy in 2015. (The president's message was spurred by former "Tonight Show" host Jay Leno, who said earlier this week that late-night shows had become too political.)

On “Jimmy Kimmel Live,” the host had more to say about Trump.

Kimmel showed a clip from Leno’s appearance on the “Today” show, where Leno explained that being “one-sided” was tough in his day -- and that when he hosted the “Tonight Show” when “Clinton was horny” and “Bush was dumb."

Comedy was a “little easier” then, Leno said.

“He’s right," Kimmel said after the Leno clip. "It’s harder now because Trump is dumb and horny at the same time."

Kimmel then told the audience that he actually doesn’t want to talk about the president in his monologue.

"None of us do," Kimmel added. "None of us who hosts these shows do, but he gives us no choice. If he sat in the White House all day quietly working on things, I would almost never mention him because he’s not interesting. But not even today -- before 10 a.m. today, before ten o’clock this morning, his former campaign chairman was sentenced to prison for the second time in a week, he called himself the ‘most successful president in history,’ and he tweeted to let people know his wife hasn’t been replaced with a body double. I’m not supposed to mention that?

“How about this," Kimmel told the president. "You stop being terrible, we’ll stop pointing it out, OK?”

“Late Show” host Stephen Colbert also mocked Trump’s tweet about the late-night shows being “one-sided.”

“The comedy I do is not one-sided," Colbert said. "I can make fun of the president. From… Every… Angle."