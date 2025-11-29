Expand / Collapse search
Simon Cowell says people 'were happier' before digital age took over

Former 'American Idol' judge explains his preference for pre-digital era

By Emily Trainham Fox News
For Simon Cowell, the old days were simply better.

If given the choice to go back to a time before the internet existed, the music mogul-turned-television personality believes that it really isn't a choice at all.

During an interview with the New York Times, he was asked what he would do if given the choice between pressing a red button that would stop the internet and a green button that would keep it going. Without hesitation, he answered, "It would be ‘Stop.’ I'd press the red button."

Simon Cowell in a black t-shirt on "The Jennifer Hudson Show"

Simon Cowell said that if given the option, he'd get rid of the internet. (Chris Haston/WBTV via Getty Images)

Cowell explained, "I was thinking about this the other night, weirdly. It was kind of like, I liked the time when we didn't have so much choice."

The former "American Idol" judge gave going to see a movie as an example.

"So when something came out, like, I don't know, ‘Jaws’ or ‘Star Wars’ or whatever, it was such a big deal," he said. "And the fact that we knew it was coming and we had to go somewhere to watch it, it was such a fun, amazing time."

He added, "I personally think that people were happier then than now."

Simon Cowell smiles slightly to his right in a white shirt on the 'AGT' carpet

Cowell admitted that he lives "in a bubble." (Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

In his own life, Cowell prefers to focus on what's happening in his direct orbit.

"I sort of live in a bubble, if I’m being honest with you," he admitted. "I don’t have a phone, and I don’t read anything online. I don’t read newspapers."

He doesn't look at social media, and he has "no idea" about the accounts that exist under his name.

"I’m really genuinely oblivious, and I do it for a reason: because I’m happier that way. When you ask me about being softer now, I think maybe part of the reason is that I just don’t get caught up in anything. I don’t want to change that."

Randy Jackson, Paula Abdul, and Simon Cowell at the "American Idol" judges table.

Cowell originally rose to fame as a judge on "American Idol," along with Randy Jackson and Paula Abdul. (Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

Elsewhere in the interview, Cowell did speak about being "softer" than he was back in his "American Idol" days. Then, he was known for his brutal honesty that sometimes seemed to cross the line into being cruel, something he is apologetic about today.

"I did realize I’ve probably gone too far," he shared. "I was, honestly, I was just frustrated. I didn't particularly like – I still don't like audition days because they're long and boring. I would get fed up … What can I say? I'm sorry."

When asked what exactly he was apologizing for, he answered, "Well, just being a d---."

