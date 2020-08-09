Simon Cowell hurts back, hospitalized after electric bike crash: report

TV producer and personality Simon Cowell broke his back while riding an electric bicycle in California on Saturday and was expected to undergo surgery, a spokesperson for the “America’s Got Talent” host said, according to a report.

"Simon had a fall from his bike on Saturday afternoon whilst testing his new electric bike in the courtyard at his house in Malibu with his family," the spokesperson told People. "He hurt his back and was taken to the hospital. He's doing fine, he's under observation and is in the best possible hands."

The British-born Cowell, 60, was scheduled to resume shooting episodes of “America’s Got Talent” on Tuesday after a hiatus due to the coronavirus, according to People.

Along with serving as a judge, Cowell also created the show. He has also been a judge on “American Idol," “Britain’s Got Talent,” “The X Factor."

The Associated Press contributed to this report.