Mel Gibson was hospitalized for coronavirus in April

Mel Gibson was hospitalized for a week in April after contracting coronavirus.

The 64-year-old actor's rep confirmed that he has since made a full recovery.

"He tested positive in April and spent a week in the hospital," the rep said in a statement obtained by People magazine. "He was treated with the drug Remdesivir, while in the hospital, and has tested negative numerous times since then as well as positive for the antibodies."

MEL GIBSON'S PUERTO RICO HURRICANE MOVIE 'FORCE OF NATURE' FACES TWITTER BACKLASH

The "Braveheart" star was treated at a hospital in Los Angeles, Calif.

Gibson is one of many famous faces to have come down with coronavirus, joining a list that also includes Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson.

Hanks, 64, recently spoke with The Guardian about the symptoms that he and his wife experienced, which he said were "odd" considering the two of them "had very different reactions."

MEL GIBSON MAKES BAREFOOT SUPERMARKET RUN IN MALIBU

"My wife lost her sense of taste and smell, she had severe nausea, she had a much higher fever than I did," recounted the "Greyhound" star. "I just had crippling body aches, I was very fatigued all the time and I couldn’t concentrate on anything for more than about 12 minutes."

"That last bit is kinda like my natural state anyway,” Hanks added, before saying he remained “pretty calm” about the situation.

The Oscar winner said he had concerns about his diagnosis but said their lack of rising body temperatures gave him hope they would come out OK on the other side.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"When we were in the hospital, I said, ‘I’m 63, I have type 2 diabetes, I had a stent in my heart -- am I a red flag case?’ But as long as our temperatures did not spike, and our lungs did not fill up with something that looked like pneumonia, they were not worried," he said. "I’m not one who wakes up in the morning wondering if I’m going to see the end of the day or not. I’m pretty calm about that."

Fox News' Julius Young contributed to this report