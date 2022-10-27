Simon Cowell’s fiancée Lauren Silverman channels her inner Bond girl with sunny yellow bikini during Cabo trip

Simon Cowell’s fiancée knows how to shake things up.

Lauren Silverman has been soaking up the sun in Cabo, Mexico alongside the music mogul and his son Eric. The entrepreneur and socialite was spotted emerging from the aquamarine-hued sea rocking a sunny-yellow bikini that enhanced her runway-ready features. The 45-year-old completed her look with black shades and a gold watch.

The family enjoyed a day of swimming while on vacation. Cowell, 63, appeared in good spirits as he hit the waves with 8-year-old Eric. The "X Factor" creator is believed to have lost 60 pounds after adopting a healthier lifestyle over the past few years on the advice of his doctors. He is often seen incorporating weights, as well as cycling and walking frequently, to maintain his health regimen.

CELEBRITY SLIMDOWN: SIMON COWELL, CHRIS PRATT AND OTHER FAMOUS MEN SHOW OFF DRAMATIC WEIGHT LOSS

Most notably, Silverman’s swimsuit style was reminiscent of the iconic Bond girl. In 2002’s "Die Another Day," Halle Berry famously wore an orange halter two-piece as she strolled along the beach as Jinx. Before her, there was original Bond girl Ursula Andress, who skyrocketed to fame as Honey Ryder in 1962’s "Dr. No." In the first 007 film, which starred Sean Connery as the secret spy, the actress unveiled her sculpted figure in a crème bikini that instantly transformed her from an unknown starlet to a Hollywood bombshell.

JAMES BOND DAY: BOND GIRLS URSULA ANDRESS AND LANA WOOD REMINISCE ABOUT WORKING WITH SEAN CONNERY

Oct. 5 is marked James Bond Day, also known as the date of the world premiere of "Dr. No." American producer Albert R. Broccoli, inspired by Ian Fleming’s novels, scored financing from United Artists and raised $1 million. It would go on to become one of the most celebrated franchises in movie history.

While the secret agent made his mark with undeniable charm, futuristic gadgets and sophisticated style, it was the Bond girls who kept him on his toes, all while captivating audiences across the globe.

Andress’ son, Dimitri Hamlin, told Fox News Digital that the role made an undeniable impact on her successful decades-long career.

"Overall she feels very lucky," Hamlin said about the Swiss star. "Lucky about how she was able to meet and get to know such good people as Sean, Ian Fleming and [director] Terence Young. And how she is very grateful to have been surrounded by such creative and fun people for so long."

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

"She also feels very lucky that the public liked her and that the franchise was a success," shared the 42-year-old. "And she feels like for her, Sean was the best Bond."

LÉA SEYDOUX, 'NO TIME TO DIE' STAR, SAYS TERM 'BOND GIRL' SHOULD BE REPLACED WITH THIS PHRASE

While the film was condemned as immoral by the Vatican and the Kremlin, it was screened at the White House for Bond fan President Kennedy. It went on to become a box office hit and launched a franchise that outlasted its Cold War origins. Connery continued as Bond in "From Russia With Love," "Goldfinger," "Thunderball," "You Only Live Twice" and "Diamonds Are Forever," often performing his own stunts.