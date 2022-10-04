James Bond Day: Bond girls Ursula Andress and Lana Wood reminisce about working with Sean Connery

James Bond is turning 60 in Hollywood – and two actresses who helped bring the British spy to life are reminiscing about the franchise's original star.

October 5 is James Bond Day, also known as the date of the world premiere of the first 007 film, "Dr. No," in 1962. American producer Albert R. Broccoli, inspired by Ian Fleming’s novels, scored financing from United Artists and raised $1 million. It would go on to become one of the most celebrated franchises in movie history.

While the secret agent made his mark with undeniable charm, futuristic gadgets and sophisticated style, it was the Bond girls who kept him on his toes, all while captivating audiences across the globe.

Ursula Andress made her mark as Honey Rider, the bikini-clad siren in "Dr. No" opposite Sean Connery as Bond. Andress’ son, Dimitri Hamlin, told Fox News Digital that the iconic role made an undeniable impact on her successful decades-long career.

JAMES BOND ACTORS OVER THE YEARS: WHERE ARE THE 007S NOW?

"Overall she feels very lucky," Hamlin said about the Swiss star. "Lucky about how she was able to meet and get to know such good people as Sean, Ian Fleming and [director] Terence Young. And how she is very grateful to have been surrounded by such creative and fun people for so long."

"She also feels very lucky that the public liked her and that the franchise was a success," shared the 42-year-old. "And she feels like for her, Sean was the best Bond."

While the film was condemned as immoral by the Vatican and the Kremlin, it was screened at the White House for Bond fan President Kennedy. It went on to become a box office hit and launched a franchise that outlasted its Cold War origins. Connery continued as Bond in "From Russia With Love," "Goldfinger," "Thunderball," "You Only Live Twice" and "Diamonds Are Forever," often performing his own stunts.

Lana Wood also befriended Connery when she was cast as Plenty O’Toole in 1971’s "Diamonds Are Forever."

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

"On the day we were to shoot the scene in the hotel room, I was a nervous wreck," the actress recalled to Fox News Digital. "The wardrobe lady said to wait a minute, and she brought me a shot of blackberry brandy. I drank it quickly but didn’t know if it helped."

"The director was nice enough to clear the entire room including sound," shared the younger sibling of Natalie Wood. "Sound was set up in the hallway, and it was only necessary crew. Camera operator, director and wardrobe holding a robe for me. Sean and I moved close, and he unzipped my dress. It fell around my feet. We were then supposed to go into a passionate kiss, and I was so nervous that it would give away the fact we were having an affair… I barely touched his mouth!"

"I have a photo from that scene, and it’s almost unbearable to watch," Wood continued. "For me! Wardrobe gave me my robe, but someone snapped a photo of me and Sean before I was covered. It turned up years later for 400 dollars! I quickly purchased the rights and the photo."

In 2021, Wood told Fox News Digital that the chemistry between her and Connery was undeniable, and they allegedly had a brief fling.

SEAN CONNERY ‘PUT ME AT EASE’ DURING BED SCENE IN ‘NEVER SAY NEVER AGAIN,’ FORMER BOND GIRL VALERIE LEON SAYS

"At the time I had a really lovely relationship with Leslie Bricusse," she recalled. "Leslie had gone back to London. And I just felt that I really had to tell Sean that this relationship would not continue because I was very much in love with Leslie Bricusse. I thought Sean was absolutely wonderful, but I couldn’t see him anymore. I had to tell him. So when I told him, he said, ‘I understand completely.’ And that was it. We were in the hallway leading to the casino getting ready to shoot. And I walked away. I finished the take and then went back to hair and makeup."

"I just needed him to know," Wood continued. "And then many years later, all of a sudden, it dawned on me. He probably thought, ‘What a silly girl! Of course, we weren’t going to have a relationship.’ I just thought it was funny that I had to say something to him. But I had to be honest with him."

In 2020, Barbara Carrera told Fox News Digital that she still had fond memories of sharing the screen with Connery as Fatima in 1983’s "Never Say Never Again."

"He was absolutely a great kisser," the actress gushed at the time. "Everything that has been said about him is true. But he was also a gentleman. And you knew his wife was on set at all moments. He was very vigilant. So the idea of stealing kisses did not occur to us. But the scene was so sacred, so pure. It was so special to me."

SEAN CONNERY ‘WAS ABSOLUTELY A GREAT KISSER,’ RECALLS BOND GIRL BARBARA CARRERA: ‘THE SCENE WAS SO SACRED’

"I remember we were filming our kissing scene," recalled Carrera. "We looked up and there was [his wife] Micheline staring right back at us. It took us right out of the scene. So, Sean had her taken off the set. We laughed about that a lot after filming was long over. Micheline had a great sense of humor about the whole thing."

Carrera said she was initially offered to star in 1983’s "Octopussy," which featured Roger Moore as 007. However, when she heard that Connery was poised to appear in an upcoming film about the suave secret agent, she turned down the part, even if it meant taking on a smaller role.

The franchise has seen six actors as Bond. Daniel Craig completed his time playing 007 with last year’s "No Time to Die." According to reports, the casting team is currently on the lookout for its next leading star.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.