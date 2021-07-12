SI Swimsuit model Brooks Nader rocks another sheer 'epic dress' for Miami runway show after going viral

Brooks Nader is back with another daring dress.

The Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model rocked the runway over the weekend for the magazine’s show, which highlighted women of diverse shapes, sizes, ages and backgrounds.

Nader joined Natalie Mariduena, Katrina Scott, Kathy Jacobs, as well as the 13 Swim Search hopefuls selected for the magazine’s annual open casting call, at the Mondrian Hotel South Beach’s Baia Beach Club during PARAISO Miami Beach.

SI Swimsuit supermodel Jasmine Sanders opened the runway. Haley Kalil, co-winner of the first-ever Sports Illustrated open casting call in 2018, also made a surprise appearance.

"Sports Illustrated Swimsuit continues to redefine the cultural conversation around beauty by celebrating a diverse group of women who include professional athletes, entrepreneurs, models, mothers, rookies and swim search contestants," read a statement sent to Fox News on Sunday.

"It’s annual Miami runway show which collectively rounds out this remarkable group of authentic and aspirational women has become the go-to show during swim week in Miami," the statement added.

Nader, who modeled several swimsuits that perfectly accentuated her curves, made jaws drop with her red carpet ensemble. The star wore a dangerously sheer one-shoulder jewel-encrusted fishnet dress that sparkled against her sunkissed features. Nader completed her siren-esque look with tousled tresses.

The "epic dress," as Nader called it on Instagram, was designed by haute couture designer Marc Bouwer.

PARAISO Miami Beach is the official platform for swim shows, events and brand launches in Miami from July 8 to July 11.

SI Swimsuit, which was first launched in 1964, has become one of the most recognizable and influential pop culture brands. The magazine is known for launching the successful careers of numerous models over the years.

"Sports Illustrated Swimsuit has become a new lifestyle brand that champions body confidence and self-expression, and connects with diverse audiences through digital content and signature experiences that nurture the body, soul and spirit," read the statement.

The magazine’s highly anticipated issue is scheduled to hit newsstands on July 19.

This wasn’t the first time Nader stirred headlines for baring it (nearly) all. In December 2019, she nearly bared all with a mini dress that went viral overnight for the Sports Illustrated Sportsperson of the Year Awards.

In February 2020, Nader told Fox News she wasn’t expecting to get so much heat for the sizzling style.

"When I saw all the stuff about that dress, even the designer who designed the dress was like, ‘Wait, was it really that sheer?’" Nader reflected at the time. "It was really dark... I really didn't know it was that sheer when I tried it on. And then with the flash on the red carpet, I thought it was just a normal event. But then when I saw it I was like, ‘Oh, it looks kind of cool. It's pretty sheer, I kind of like it.’"

"So when people were commenting mean stuff about the sheer dress — whatever — I kind of don't really care because I really liked the dress and it was such an empowering event," she shared. "Megan Rapinoe won Sportsperson of the Year. She was talking about how unapologetic she is with the signature move that she does when she scores a goal. And people say it's arrogant. ... That's what the whole event was about — her being totally unapologetic for who she was."

"And she's like, ‘I'm accepting of myself. You guys should be accepting of me too and not give me so much hate for being myself when I score a goal. If I do something awesome, I should be able to celebrate it,’" Nader continued. "… I thought it looked good and half the people thought it did, half the people thought it didn't. … I think people that comment mean things and give hate over stuff like that just kind of have nothing better to do. I really did like the dress and I thought it looked good. So that's that."

The Baton Rouge beauty was named the 2019 model search winner for SI. Nader told Fox News she was inspired by Camille Kostek and Kalil who had won the previous year.

"I went to the open call," she said. "There were thousands of girls in Miami in the summer. You wait in line outside. You're sweating like crazy ... but it was totally worth it. I met so many girls that I'm still friends with. That's what I tell people now when they ask me if they should do it. If anything, you'll definitely get to meet the editors. You'll definitely make friends and connections if you're trying to be a model. It's putting yourself out there, and you'll totally regret it if you don't go."