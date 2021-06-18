SI Swimsuit model Jasmine Sanders on her favorite workout routines, embracing her curves: ‘It’s for me’

Jasmine Sanders believes her fans deserve the best.

The Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model, who is also known as "Golden Barbie," is teaming up with the Tone It Up app to launch a workout program titled "The Best by Jasmine Sanders."

The fitness routine, which launches on her birthday (June 22), features her favorite exercise moves. The star said the goal is to feel good about yourself.

The cover girl, who was born in Germany, but raised in South Carolina, has been modeling for over 15 years.

She made her SI Swimsuit debut in 2019 and earned the "Rookie of the Year" title that same year. According to the outlet, she will be featured in the 2021 issue, which is scheduled to drop this summer.

Sanders spoke to Fox News about how she physically prepares for a swimsuit shoot, embracing her curves, along with her advice on getting motivated to break a sweat.

Fox News: How do you physically prepare for a swimsuit shoot?

Jasmine Sanders: To be honest, I don’t do anything really different. I don’t mind what size I am. I honestly couldn’t tell you my jeans size because I haven’t worn them in forever. I’m in activewear all the time because that’s what I’m comfortable wearing daily.

But leading up to a swimsuit shoot, I definitely eat healthily. I take my vitamins. I do apple cider vinegar in the morning. I definitely try to do faster cardio in the morning just to get it out of the way. And then if I can, I’ll do some type of activity outside, like jump rope. But I also focus a lot on my legs like squats, lunges, and mountain climbers.

I also have a StairMaster. But if I’m not doing that, I go on a bike ride down the beach. I also like meeting up with friends to work out right before a shoot because I want to prepare myself mentally more than anything. That way I can really focus on giving my best photos, giving my best energy. So for me, I like to take my vitamins in the morning and then get some type of activity done so that’s out of the way. I also love to get a good stretch after a workout. And then I like to have a nice meal full of protein.

Fox News: What’s a misconception you feel people have about your modeling career and what’s the reality?

Sanders: I don’t think a lot of people know there’s a lot of work that comes into doing these shoots. You have to be strong enough to hold these positions for a long time. You’re popping your body and contorting it in a certain way.

I find Pilates really helpful, especially when you’re modeling and holding poses for a long time. At the end of a shoot, your body gets really tired and you’re exhausted. And for some shoots, you have to do that for two, three days in a row. It can be a lot on your body. But I also love stretching after a shoot. It’s all about finding ways to keep moving and staying active throughout your day.

Fox News: You make your swimsuit shoots look effortless.

Sanders: Thank you *laughs*. Sometimes I’m really, really comfortable with how I look and feel. But I really work out to make myself feel better on the inside too. It’s so important for me to take care of my health. I don’t focus on being a specific size. I just want to be confident and feel comfortable in my clothes and skin.

Fox News: You mentioned apple cider vinegar, what's the benefit?

Sanders: For me, I just feel like it helps with my digestive system. I feel better after a couple of days of taking it. A lot of my friends can’t drink it and hate the taste of it *laughs*. I like to add a little bit of water and lemon to make it taste a little better. But I don’t taste it anymore.

Fox News: On your cheat day, what’s on your plate?

Sanders: I love crab legs and crab boils. I have a friend who makes amazing crab boils and he delivers them to my house. I like my pasta. I’ve been loving burgers lately and I’m not really a burger girl. But I try to balance it out throughout the day. If I eat something like a burger, then I’ll have my salads and get some grains in. I think moderation is key.

Fox News: How important has it been for you to embrace your curves over the years?

Sanders: Very important. I’ve been different sizes over the years. I was extremely tiny at some point, still healthy, but very small in the eyes of a lot of people. Looking back now, I’m like, "Wow, I can’t believe I was that tiny." But I also had certain goals for my career that I wanted to achieve.

Now that I’m older – I’ve been in the industry for over 15 years – I feel like I’ve made a pretty nice name for myself. I know how to maintain the weight that I’m at or lose at a healthy rate. But more importantly, I want to make sure I'm feeling my best self mentally. So I would tell girls to embrace your curves. Feel good about yourself, no matter what size you are. I work out to feel good and experience life. I want to feel comfortable in the skin that I’m in. And it doesn’t matter what the measuring tape says.

Now I feel like the industry is trying to change. And I would rather be part of the change. I want women to know you don’t have to be a certain size to look good in designer clothes. It’s a touchy subject and we still ways to go, but after being part of the industry for years, I think it’s great that we’re seeing a change, that we’re seeing more different bodies. For me, I’ve learned to embrace my curves, to love myself, to feel good in a bikini. That stuff makes me feel happy. And it’s for me, not anybody else.

I post things on my social media that’s for me. Some people are like, "Oh, it’s too much." But I’m like, no. I want other women to know it’s OK to celebrate your body. If you can do it, show off, be happy and proud about what you look like. Just go for it. Embrace it all.

Fox News: There are a lot of fitness programs and apps out there. What makes "The Best by Jasmine Sanders" different?

Sanders: You know, I’ve tried a lot of different workout programs. I’ve tried different trainers. But I’ve heard great things about the Tone It Up app and I’ve had a lot of friends that spoke highly about it. They’re really about empowering women and making sure that you eat healthy, fun foods while getting a really good workout, whether you’re trying to lose weight or maintain.

It was all the things I wanted to tap into. I wanted to offer a program for ladies who are following me. I wanted them to feel excited about focusing on their physical and mental health and build confidence. I want to help prepare you for the world and be the best version of yourself.

Fox News: What advice would you give to someone who wants to exercise, but they just don’t have the drive or time?

Sanders: The first step is to get active in some way. You can do something simple to start it off, like taking your dog out for a walk if you have a dog. Then as you progress, you can walk a little longer. I’m in LA and it’s extremely hot, so I don’t go out during the daytime. You can also find a friend or family member you can partner up with and hold each other accountable. And I think it’s great to set up reminders.

Also, find things to motivate you, that make you want to get up and get active. And it doesn’t take a long time to get your heart rate going. I think doing something little by little each day really helps.

Fox News: How can we make the most of an at-home workout routine?

Sanders: You can definitely use some weights at home. If you use my program, you’ll just need a chair or couch that’s nearby to get your heart rate going. And I find that jumping in place is really effective.

For me, I also like to change things up at home when it comes to workout routines because I’ll easily get distracted. I’ll look at my phone or think about a meeting I have coming up or a chore I need to do that day. That’s why I wanted to create a program that had short workout routines.

That way you can easily bang it out at home, feel really good about yourself, and then just stretch, relax and meditate. You’ve given some time to yourself before you have to run to your kids, cook or clean. I think the key is to always schedule some time for yourself, no matter how busy you are.