Shannen Doherty 'doing OK' after revealing cancer has spread to her brain; celebrity friends show support

Shannen Doherty is "doing OK" after revealing that her cancer has spread to her brain, a representative for the actress told Fox News Digital.

The 52-year-old "Beverly Hills, 90210" alum shared a video on Monday in which she was seen preparing to undergo a CT scan with the caption, "January 9, 2023." On Tuesday, Doherty posted a video of herself crying as she was being fitted with a mask ahead of radiation treatment.

In the caption of the second video, she announced that her cancer had spread. Doherty's doctors found metastases, which she called mets, on her brain on Jan. 5, and the actress began radiation on Jan. 12.

"January 12, 2023. On January 5th, my ct scan showed Mets in my brain. Yesterdays (sic) video was showing the process of getting fitted for the mask which you wear during radiation to your brain," Doherty explained in the caption of her second post.

She continued, "January 12, the first round of radiation took place. My fear is obvious. I am extremely claustrophobic and there was a lot going on in my life."

"I am fortunate as I have great doctors like Dr Amin Mirahdi and the amazing techs at cedar sinai. But that fear…. The turmoil….. the timing of it all…. This is what cancer can look like."

The "Charmed" actress's post was flooded with supportive comments from her celebrity friends and fans.

"You are a warrior," Sarah Michelle Gellar wrote.

"This is a lot," Selma Blair said. "This is a lot to take on, still again. And I am wishing for all the wise peace you have learned to find you in the terror moments. To know we are holding you. Love. All love."

"Rooting for you, my irreplaceable friend," wrote Kevin Smith, who directed Doherty in the 1995 movie "Mallrats."

He continued, "You have been such a fearless fighter your whole life, so it’s understandable to be a little scared from time to time. But when those moments pass, let that indomitable Doherty spirit take over anew. I love you so much, my Mallrat."

"Sis, I’m thinking about you. I know this is so much. You have so much love here, Shan!!!" Holly Robinson Peete commented, adding a series of red heart and prayer hands emojis.

"God give you strength," wrote Dean Cain, who played one of Doherty's love interests in "90210."

"Thinking of you and sending positive thoughts," Kyle Richards wrote with a red heart and prayer hands emoji.

Harry Connick Jr. commented, "praying for you."

"Sending lots of love and prayers," Amanda Kloots wrote, while Olivia Munn left a series of red heart emojis.

Doherty was first diagnosed with breast cancer in 2015. The actress underwent eight rounds of chemotherapy and radiation treatments along with a single mastectomy before entering remission in 2017.

In 2018, Doherty revealed her tumor markers were "elevated."

She wrote on Instagram, "Test and results. One Tumor marker test came back good. Other... elevated. Just means I get monitored and another test."

"But even after that call, I’m staying positive and taking stock of my life. It certainly helps put things in perspective and reminds you of what you learned thru (sic) the cancer journey. And I sometimes, need a refresher."

By 2020, the "Heathers" star's cancer was back and in stage 4, spreading beyond its original location.

"I definitely have days where I say, ‘Why me?’ And then I go, ‘Well, why not me? Who else? Who else besides me deserves this?’ None of us do," Doherty said on "Good Morning America" at the time. "I don’t think I’ve processed it. It’s a bitter pill to swallow in a lot of ways."

Doherty continued to work after the cancer came back. She appeared in "List of a Lifetime," "Dying to Belong," "Fortress" and "Hot Seat."

"I want people to not hear stage 4 cancer and think of the person that is gray and falling over, and they can't move, and they're going into hospice, and they can't work," she previously said in an interview with "Entertainment Tonight." "You get written off so quickly, even though you're vital and healthy and happy and wanting to go out there and work."

In March, the Tennessee native seemed to be doing well.

Doherty joined a panel discussion at 90s Con for "Charmed," and when the moderator asked how she was feeling, the actress replied, "I'm feeling great, thank you! … This crowd is amazing," according to People.

Fox News Digital's Lauryn Overhultz contributed to this report.