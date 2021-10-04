Shannen Doherty provides cancer update: 'I’m going to keep fighting to stay alive'

Shannen Doherty is facing cancer head-on.

The "Charmed" actress, 50, addressed her battle with stage 4 cancer during a Monday appearance on "Good Morning America" and said she’s busy "living life" as if she isn’t fighting for her life.

"I never want to operate [like I’m dying]," said Doherty. "I just want to operate as I don’t have things to check off because I’m going to keep fighting to stay alive."

The "Beverly Hills, 90210" alum pressed that she never lives like she has a "bucket list" to check off simply because she feels she can prove she’ll beat her cancer diagnosis and doesn’t want the sympathy that comes with such an announcement.

"A lot of people who get diagnosed with Stage 4, they sort of get written off. It’s assumed that they cannot work or they can’t work at their full capacity, and that is not true," Doherty said, adding that she finds work "more fulfilling" now than ever.

"That is something that I would really like for people to stop assuming and give us a chance to prove them wrong."

Doherty was first diagnosed with breast cancer in 2015 and underwent a mastectomy in May 2016.

She said in 2017 that her cancer had gone into remission and shared her journey on social media by posting pictures of herself at the doctor’s office.

Fast-forward to February 2020 when the actress revealed her stage 4 diagnosis to the world.

Despite her battle with cancer, Doherty said she’s still in her "first protocol" and looks forward to the good fight.

"It’s kind of like you just want to last on your protocols as long as possible so that you don’t run out of protocols," she said, explaining that sticking to her script is a "very, very big thing."

