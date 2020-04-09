Naomi Campbell says she’s wearing Elizabeth Taylor’s caftans during quarantine: ‘I’m not counting days’

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

Naomi Campbell is keeping things glamorous while practicing social distancing.

The celebrated supermodel recently told InStyle magazine that while she’s keeping things casual during the day, she’s also relying on Elizabeth Taylor’s old caftans at night. The 49-year-old is self-isolating at home during the coronavirus pandemic.

“I’m in the most practical clothes I could ever wear – t-shirts, sweats,” Campbell explained. “It’s Adidas, it’s workout clothes, and the shoes are sneakers and slippers. Then at night, to give a little change, I wear caftans. I’ve got some really great ones. I’ve got some I bought from Elizabeth Taylor’s auctions, so I have some of hers.”

“… I’m just chilled,” Campbell continued. “I’m not counting days. I can’t. It’s just… this is what we’re in.”

Campbell previously told Access Hollywood she’s taking quarantine very seriously.

"The way I live my life and wearing a mask and doing what I've been doing for over 17 years is just what I've done," Campbell said. "[the habit] is very influenced by working a lot in Japan, that's where I got a lot of that from. I would say that the mask and the hygiene, that was just something I just threw in there, but the starting of wearing the mask came from Tokyo."

As for her mindset, while stuck inside, Campbell is trying to focus on the positive.

"What can I say, we can't live in regret of 'we should have done this, we should have done that,'" the model explained. "We are where we are right now. We have to do the best to save lives and not lose any more people..."

Campbell said she's hoping someone will discover something that can "heal us and protect us from" coronavirus, noting that in the meantime, she's enjoying "cleaning my own house."

The model also said that she's spending time in reflection.

"A very important thing is touch and we have to learn this lesson why this is happening," Campbell said. "It's not just 'we are isolated.' We are isolated, but use this time to really soul-search and reflect why, and we cannot come out of this the same way."

She added: "We mustn't, we mustn't come out the same way."

Campbell also praised the health care workers that are fighting the virus, as well as those contributing to keeping society afloat.

"We just have to be grateful to God for the doctors, for the nurses, for the ER workers, for the people in the hotels... for the people that are working in the hospitals that are risking their lives every day," she said. "God bless you. We've got to think about them. The delivery people that are still delivering even though they're sick because they know people want to get their things. Those people are the heroes."

