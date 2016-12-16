Shakira, Pique Announce Baby Shower, Show Off Maternity Shots

Shakira is one sexy mama!

The newest judge on “The Voice” and her soccer star boyfriend Gerard Piqué have taken to Twitter to show off their latest maternity portraits and to ask fans for their thoughts in the planning of their upcoming baby shower.

Since Shakira has been the global ambassador for UNICEF since 2003, and has been very involved with her philanthropic projects with her non-profit “Pies Descalzos,” the couple asked for donations instead of gifts for their son.

“We’d like to celebrate the imminent birth of our first child with all of you,” Shakira wrote on Twitter and Facebook.

Fans can go online and see “Shakira’s and Gerard Piqué’s World Baby Shower,” donate money and track the progress of the donations.

“Thanks to all of you, they will receive in the form of inspired gifts, therapeutic food packets, vaccines, and rehydration salts,” said Shakira, referring to the children UNICEF helps.

“We’d like to thank you in advance and we are very, very happy to know that we can count on your support” she added.

The UNICEF baby shower site also gives fans the option to see a couple of the maternity photos that Shakira and Piqué took with photographer Jaume Laiguana.

In one of the images, Shakira and Piqué look straight into the camera as Piqué holds on to Shakira’s belly. In another shot, Shakira donned a classy silk gown and holds her protruding belly while looking at the camera.

Shakira and Piqué have been dating since 2010 when the she sang for the FIFA World Cup in South Africa and Piqué was featured in her “Waka Waka” music video.

Follow us on twitter.com/foxnewslatino

Like us at facebook.com/foxnewslatino