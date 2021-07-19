Shailene Woodley says she and Aaron Rodgers aren't in a 'rush' to plan their wedding

Shailene Woodley and Aaron Rodgers are taking things slow.

The two stars surprised fans when they revealed their engagement in February after only a few weeks of rumors of a relationship had been swirling.

Now, the "Divergent" actress, 29, has revealed that despite their whirlwind romance, she and her athlete beau, 37, aren't in a hurry to get to the alter.

"There's no wedding planning happening," she revealed in an interview with Entertainment Tonight. "There's no rush. We've got no rush."

SHAILENE WOODLY AND AARON RODGERS CHOSE TO LIVE IN THEIR OWN ‘LITTLE BIBBLE’ FOLLOWING ENGAGEMENT NEWS

These days, the two are simply "enjoying" their time in engagement, she said. After all, the two are certainly busy with the NFL season kicking into high gear in September and Woodley's various upcoming projects.

Woodley also revealed one sweet habit she's taken up.

"I write love letters all the time," she shared.

The actress shares her affinity for love letters with her character in the upcoming film "Last Letter from Your Lover," which sees her play Jennifer, a woman from the 1960s who gets swept off her feet by love letters sent by an admirer.

SHAILENE WOODLEY AND AARON RODGERS ‘JUMPED’ INTO RELATIONSHIP ‘HEADFIRST’

"I love love," the actress gushed. "That's how I got hooked. It was kind of hook, line and sinker."

Woodley also didn't hold back when revealing the biggest risk she's taken for love.

"I once sat somebody down and said, ‘I think that you’re my person,' after not knowing this person and I think I terrified him so much," she admitted. "Maybe that was really way too far way too quick."

Woodley confirmed that she and Rodgers are engaged during an episode of " The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon ."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

They began their discussion with Fallon asking point-blank whether the engagement rumors are true.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

"Yes, we are engaged, we are engaged," she said. "But for us, it's not new news, you know, so it's kind of funny, everybody right now is freaking out over it and we're like, 'Yeah we've been engaged for a while.'"