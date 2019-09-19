‘Sex and the City’ star Chris Noth, 64, expecting second child with wife Tara Wilson

Chris Noth has some big news.

The “Sex and the City” star is expecting his second child with wife Tara Wilson, he shared on Instagram Wednesday.

“Orion is getting a brother- I better get my a-- in shape,” the 64-year-old captioned a photo of his pregnant wife.

Noth’s “Sex and the City” co-star and love interest Sarah Jessica Parker wrote in the comments, “Oh. My. G-d!!!!!!!!!! I’m so happy for you both!!! Xx”

Kristin Davis added, “Yay Yay Yay.”

Noth and Wilson, 37, welcomed their first child, Orion Christopher, 11, in January 2008. The couple got married four years later on April 6, 2012.

Noth, known for his role as “Mr. Big” on the HBO series, opened up in 2016 about parenthood and his son’s playful sense of humor.

“He’ll text me poop emojis and then sign, ‘Daddy, it’s Orion,’ and I’m like, ‘I know!'” the actor told Australian magazine Who. “Boys never get over that.”

This article originally appeared in Page Six