Terrence Howard says he's 'done' with acting, wants to bring 'truth to the world'

Terrence Howard says his acting career will soon be over.

The "Empire" star, 50, revealed that he wants to move in a different direction and focus on "bringing truth to the world.”

In an interview with Extra, Howard announced that when his hit Fox series ends, after its upcoming sixth season, he will be "done with acting."

"I’m done pretending," he said.

When asked if he would move into philanthropic work, Howard said, "No, not philanthropy. I'm just focusing on bringing truth to the world."

The entertainer did reflect on his last episodes playing the love-to-hate Lucious Lyon. "The cast. I love the cast members. I will miss them a great deal, and the crew," he said.

The news of his supposed retirement coincides with Howard's recent legal troubles, as his finances are reportedly being investigated by the federal government over unpaid taxes.

According to court documents obtained by The Blast, Howard, his third wife Mira Pak and Universal Bridges Inc. (a company owned by Pak), are under investigation by the United States Attorney’s Office in the Eastern District of Pennsylvania.

Howard was reportedly hit with $143,538.61 tax lien by the State of California Franchise Tax Board in April, for taxes he allegedly owes from 2010.

This isn't Howard's first brush with the law. He also faced tax liens in 2010 for $1.1 million and in 2006 for over $600,000, according to The Blast.

Howard and Pak had two sons together before divorcing in July 2015 only to reconcile later that year. Howard re-proposed to Pak in December 2018.