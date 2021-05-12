Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Celebrity News
Published

Seth Rogen recalls Tom Cruise trying to pitch Scientology to him: 'Dodged that bullet'

The 'American Pickle' star also recalled peeing into a bottle on the actor's driveway

By Nate Day | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top entertainment headlines for May 12Video

Fox News Flash top entertainment headlines for May 12

Fox News Flash top entertainment and celebrity headlines are here. Check out what's clicking today in entertainment.

Seth Rogen is glad to have narrowly avoided a conversation about Scientology with Tom Cruise.

The star recently appeared on Howard Stern's radio show and opened up about visiting the actor's home for a meeting about him making a foray into comedy, and was asked to listen to a pitch about his religion, Scientology.

The meeting took place while Cruise was still married to Katie Holmes, right "at the peak" Cruise's fame, per Rogen.

"We met with him for hours and a few hours into the meeting, this Scientology stuff comes up, how weird he's looked in the press lately," recalled the "Lion King" actor, 39. "… He goes, ‘And it’s like with Scientology.' He said: ‘If you let me tell you what it was really about -- if you give me 20 minutes to really tell you what it was about – you would say ‘no f------ way.’'"

SETH ROGEN SAYS HIS JAMES FRANCO PROFESSIONAL RELATIONSHIP MAY BE DONE AMID MISCONDUCT ALLEGATIONS

Seth Rogen recalled Tom Cruise attempting to pitch Scientology to him.

Seth Rogen recalled Tom Cruise attempting to pitch Scientology to him. (Getty Images)

Rogen said he was baffled by Cruise's wording.

"I was like, is that a good thing to be saying? Is that a bad thing to be saying?" he said.

Luckily, director Judd Apatow, who was also present, stepped in and declined the pitch.

TOM CRUISE BREAKS SILENCE ON HIS CORONAVIURS RANT TO ‘MISSION: IMPOSSIBLE’ CREW

"Woof, dodged that bullet," said the actor.

The awkward moment wasn't the only reason that the meeting was memorable for Rogen, however, as he also recalled the moments before entering the "Mission: Impossible" star's home.

Rogen also recorded peeing into a bottle in front of a security camera.  (Photo by Christopher Polk/Getty Images)

Rogen also recorded peeing into a bottle in front of a security camera.  (Photo by Christopher Polk/Getty Images)

"I stopped halfway up the driveway, kind of in the woods over Sunset Boulevard and I peed in a Snapple bottle in my car and then I sealed the bottle and left it there and went on to have a very absurd meeting with Tom Cruise," he said.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"So then as I was leaving the meeting, I was snaking back down the driveway and as I was passing the exact spot that I peed at, I noticed a red light in the woods. I looked, and there was a security camera literally pointed exactly where I was peeing in the Snapple bottle."

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

On Our Radar