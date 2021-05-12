Seth Rogen recalls Tom Cruise trying to pitch Scientology to him: 'Dodged that bullet'

Seth Rogen is glad to have narrowly avoided a conversation about Scientology with Tom Cruise.

The star recently appeared on Howard Stern's radio show and opened up about visiting the actor's home for a meeting about him making a foray into comedy, and was asked to listen to a pitch about his religion, Scientology.

The meeting took place while Cruise was still married to Katie Holmes, right "at the peak" Cruise's fame, per Rogen.

"We met with him for hours and a few hours into the meeting, this Scientology stuff comes up, how weird he's looked in the press lately," recalled the "Lion King" actor, 39. "… He goes, ‘And it’s like with Scientology.' He said: ‘If you let me tell you what it was really about -- if you give me 20 minutes to really tell you what it was about – you would say ‘no f------ way.’'"

SETH ROGEN SAYS HIS JAMES FRANCO PROFESSIONAL RELATIONSHIP MAY BE DONE AMID MISCONDUCT ALLEGATIONS

Rogen said he was baffled by Cruise's wording.

"I was like, is that a good thing to be saying? Is that a bad thing to be saying?" he said.

Luckily, director Judd Apatow, who was also present, stepped in and declined the pitch.

TOM CRUISE BREAKS SILENCE ON HIS CORONAVIURS RANT TO ‘MISSION: IMPOSSIBLE’ CREW

"Woof, dodged that bullet," said the actor.

The awkward moment wasn't the only reason that the meeting was memorable for Rogen, however, as he also recalled the moments before entering the "Mission: Impossible" star's home.

"I stopped halfway up the driveway, kind of in the woods over Sunset Boulevard and I peed in a Snapple bottle in my car and then I sealed the bottle and left it there and went on to have a very absurd meeting with Tom Cruise," he said.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"So then as I was leaving the meeting, I was snaking back down the driveway and as I was passing the exact spot that I peed at, I noticed a red light in the woods. I looked, and there was a security camera literally pointed exactly where I was peeing in the Snapple bottle."

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER