Seth Rogan addresses rumor Emma Watson stormed off set while filming ‘This Is the End’

Seth Rogen is opening up about the rumors that Emma Watson bolted off of the set during a scene from the 2013 spoof comedy film, "This Is the End."

While speaking to British GQ, Rogen was asked about the rumored incident in which the "Harry Potter" alum, 30, supposedly stormed off the set and refused to shoot a scene that portrayed Danny McBride as a flesh-eating cannibal and Channing Tatum as a pet of sorts tied to a leash.

In the interview, which was published on Friday, Rogen confirmed that Watson walked off of the set but noted that there wasn't any bad blood between the stars following the incident.

"I mean, I don't look back on that and think, 'How dare she do that?' You know?" Rogen said of the moment. "I think sometimes when you read something, when it comes to life it doesn't seem to be what you thought it was."

The funnyman ultimately chalked up the misunderstanding as growing pains that come with the business and said he was happy that the moment didn’t gain enough steam to derail any working relationship he’d developed with Watson.

"But it was not some terrible ending to our relationship," he said. "She came back the next day to say goodbye. She helped promote the film. No hard feelings and I couldn't be happier with how the film turned out in the end."

The light-hearted flick, which was directed and written by Rogen alongside Evan Goldberg, also starred Rogen’s pal James Franco and saw a number of cameos from the likes of Rihanna as well as Watson – all vying for survival during a random apocalypse.

Looking back, Rogen told the publication: "She was probably right."

"It was probably funnier the way we ended up doing it," he added.