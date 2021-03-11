Seth Rogen's new cannabis lifestyle site temporarily shut down due to high traffic

Seth Rogen's business is booming.

The 38-year-old funnyman recently launched a cannabis lifestyle brand, which launched in the U.S. on Thursday. Not long after the launch, the site crashed due to high demand.

"Hi!! We are experiencing a tremendous amount of traffic right now. Thank you!" Rogen tweeted on Thursday morning, marking the early success of the brand. "We have a nice little waiting room set up on the website to manage this. If you are having trouble accessing the waiting room, please try refreshing your browser or clearing your cache. Thank you yay!!"

In a follow-up tweet, he assured fans there was "another way to get" sold-out items via the site, but offered no additional details.

It seems the "tremendous amount of traffic" became too much to handle, as the "This Is the End" actor tweeted less than an hour later, telling fans the site was down for maintenance.

"Well... we have underestimated you once again. Due to insane traffic we took the Houseplant site down temporarily while I learn to write code," he said. "I’m very sorry if you’ve been waiting. There’s still a lot of products available! I will let you know as soon as it’s up again."

The outage didn't last terribly long, as Rogen took to Twitter once more a few hours later to announce that the site was up and running again.

"I fixed it! Happy to say houseplant.com is back up and running!" the star shared. "We still have a waiting room set up to deal with traffic. Head there now to shop explore our Housegoods (and other things on our website!)."

Rogen founded the company with his writing partner Evan Goldberg and producers James Weaver and Alex McAtee, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

"I’m honored to be associated with weed, honestly," he recently told the New York Times. "Sometimes people expect me to try to wiggle out from under being a very famous stoner, or someone who, in some ways, is more famous for being someone who smokes weed than anything else that they have done."

He added: "But truthfully, that is a worthy thing to me. I’m as proud of it as anything."