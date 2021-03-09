Rupert Grint says filming 'Harry Potter' for 10 years felt 'suffocating' at times

Filming "Harry Potter" for a decade straight was no easy task for Rupert Grint.

Grint, who played Ron Weasley in the popular film franchise, recently opened about his time filming the "Harry Potter" series and revealed how it felt "suffocating" at times.

"There was a time where it felt quite suffocating," Grint, 32, said on Dax Shepard’s "Armchair Expert" podcast on Monday. "Because it was heavy going, because it was every day for, I think, 10 years in the end… Sometimes it definitely felt like, ‘I want to do something else. I want to see what else is out there.’"

The first "Harry Potter" flick, "Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone," was released in 2001 when Grint was 13-years-old. The franchise would run for another decade and ultimately came to a close with 2011’s "Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows — Part II," shortly before Grint’s 23rd birthday.

"It never ended. Every year we came back. It was kind of like Groundhog Day," the actor continued. "The same sets, the same people."

For Grint, the actor revealed that he never saw a career beyond Ron Weasley after that.

"I was obsessed with that character, so for me, it was all about being Ron. I didn’t really see a career after it was done. I didn’t see that far ahead," the actor noted.

In an interview with Variety last month, Grint revealed that he has not seen any of the "Harry Potter" movies past the third film — "Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban."

"I’ve probably seen the first three at the premieres, but after that I stopped watching them," Grint revealed in the interview. "But now that I have a daughter, I will probably have to watch them with her."