Selena Gomez Sports “Justin” Tattoo

Selena Gomez is taking after fellow Latina Kat Von D by inking her love for boyfriend Justin Bieber.

The pop star was photographed with a tattoo on her right wrist with the name “Justin” and a heart under it, as she performed in Las Vegas at the Mandalay Bay Events Center this past weekend, The Huffington Post reported.

It is still unconfirmed if the tattoo is permanent.

Like Von D, Gomez seems to have a keen interest in tattoos. Recently the singer/actress sported a cross on her left wrist and got a henna dye tattoo of her nickname “Sel” on her right shoulder.

