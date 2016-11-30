Selena Gomez, Carrie Underwood to hit the stage at the American Music Awards

Selena Gomez will take her “Revival” to the spotlight in the upcoming American Music Awards next month, Dick Clark Productions announced on Wednesday

The 23-year-old singer is one of three acts this year with new albums coming out this month.

Country singer Carrie Underwood and Australian pop rock band "5 Seconds of Summer" will also take the stage at the Nov. 22 show at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles.

Show host Jennifer Lopez is also set to perform at the ceremony, which will be broadcast live on ABC. The gig will be Lopez’s first ever hosting job, taking over Cuban-American rapper Pitbull, who hosted for two years in a row.

Taylor Swift leads nominees with six bids, followed by Ed Sheeran and The Weeknd with five each. Enrique Iglesias, who is nominated for favorite Latin artist alongside Puerto Rican pop singer Ricky Martin and Dominican-American bachatero Romeo Santos, is vying for his seventh AMA trophy.

Nominations are based on sales, airplay and social media activity. Fans select the winners by voting online.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

