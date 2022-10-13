See where Prince Harry and Meghan Markle were reserved a spot in King Charles' office

At least they made the office!

In newly released video of Britain's Prime Minister Liz Truss meeting with the new reigning monarch King Charles III, fans were quick to notice that in his office at Buckingham Palace, the king has a photo of his estranged son Prince Harry and daughter-in-law Meghan Markle from their wedding day on display alongside other family photos.

Since the mourning period for Queen Elizabeth II has ended, King Charles has been busy with royal duties, while his son and daughter-in-law have vanished from England, most likely back to their home in California.

Since stepping down as senior royals in 2020, the relationship between the king and his youngest child has been particularly puzzling.

Prince Harry has spoken candidly about the tumultuous relationship he has had with his father and older brother Prince William in the wake of no longer being an active member of the royal family.

It was announced that King Charles' coronation would be held on Prince Harry's son's birthday – leaving people to speculate on whether that was an indirect snub.

Prince Harry and Markle were recently demoted to the bottom of the royal family website, along with the disgraced Prince Andrew, younger brother of King Charles.

Historically, King Charles and Harry have had a solid relationship – with the monarch even walking Markle down the aisle at her wedding, in her own father's absense.

Charles has addressed the love he has for both the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, but conflicting reports on how much more inclusive and welcoming the king will be of Harry and Markle leaves their current relationship status up in the air.

