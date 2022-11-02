Expand / Collapse search
This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved.

Tim McGraw honors his World Series champ father, Tug, at Phillies game

Tim McGraw's late father Tug McGraw won a World Series with the Phillies in 1980

By Caroline Thayer | Fox News
On Tuesday during the Philadelphia Phillies' categorical defeat of the Houston Astros, 7-0, Tim McGraw donned a Phillies jersey circa the ‘70s and ’80s, emblazoned with the name and number of his late father Tug McGraw, a former MLB athlete.

Tug had a major role in securing a ring for the Phillies in 1980, when they defeated the Kansas City Royals in the World Series. The left-handed pitcher played with the organization from 1975 through 1984.

For much of his life, McGraw did not know his father, only discovering he was related to the athlete at age 11.

Tim McGraw was in attendance when the Philadelphia Phillies smoked the Houston Astros 7-0 in Game 3 of the World Series. His father, Tug McGraw previously won a championship with the Phillies.

Tim McGraw was in attendance when the Philadelphia Phillies smoked the Houston Astros 7-0 in Game 3 of the World Series. His father, Tug McGraw previously won a championship with the Phillies. (Instagram/MLB/MajorLeagueLife)

At the game, McGraw was featured on the jumbotron, and he was elated to show off his father's name.

"I think a lot of people don’t realize I didn’t grow up with Tug," McGraw previously said during an interview on "Today." "I was digging through something and found my birth certificate. It said McGraw. My name was Smith as a kid because my stepdad’s name was Horace Smith."

While they met later that same year, the musician wouldn't see his father again for seven years, when they developed a close relationship.

McGraw said of Tug, "When I found that out, you know, he’s a professional baseball player who’s successful, to me, it made me think that blood is in my veins, so that ability is in there."

Tim McGraw shared that he did not learn Tug McGraw was his father until he turned 11.

Tim McGraw shared that he did not learn Tug McGraw was his father until he turned 11. (Thomas S. England)

Tug passed away in 2004 at the age of 59 after being diagnosed with a brain tumor. 

Tug McGraw helped the Philadelphia Phillies defeat the Kansas City Royals in the 1980 World Series.

Tug McGraw helped the Philadelphia Phillies defeat the Kansas City Royals in the 1980 World Series. (Focus on Sport)

The Grammy winner attended the game with his daughter Gracie.

Caroline Thayer is an entertainment writer for Fox News Digital. Follow Caroline Thayer on Twitter at @carolinejthayer.

