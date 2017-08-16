Second lawyer wants off Bill Cosby defense team

The retrial of comedian Bill Cosby’s sexual assault case is supposed to start in November in a Pennsylvania court.

But after a second lawyer from Cosby’s defense team requested to quit the case Tuesday, a delay could be coming.

Court papers show that Angela Agrusa, an entertainment lawyer from Los Angeles, asked a judge for permission to leave the case.

Her request came two weeks after attorney Brian McMonagle of Philadelphia also requested to leave, Philly.com reported.

Agrusa’s departure would require 80-year-old Cosby to scramble to find new legal representation.

Agrusa would not comment on why she requested to withdraw, TribLive.com reported.

McMonagle’s departure came after he had been seen engaged in tense discussions with other members of the Cosby defense team, Philly.com reported.

Cosby is charged with drugging and molesting a former operations manager of Temple University’s women’s basketball team. The retrial is scheduled to begin Nov. 6.