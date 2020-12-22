Sean Penn jokes his hair was ‘hacked by Russians’ in viral television appearance

Though he was promoting a charity relief organization, Sean Penn has drawn more attention to his hair.

The star, 60, appeared on Tuesday's episode of "Morning Joe" to discuss the nonprofit Community Organized Relief Effort (CORE), per The Hill and viewers took note of his hairstyle.

Several viewers took to Twitter to joke about the interesting look.

"Did #SeanPenn know this wasn’t an 'audio only' Zoom interview?" one asked.

SEAN PENN, 59, LEILA GEORGE, 28, GET MARRIED IN SECRET 'COVID WEDDING'

"#SeanPenn is the physical embodiment of how we are all feeling as 2020 comes to a close," wrote another.

The Oscar-winner later addressed his hairstyle on Twitter, calling on followers to donate to CORE, which is currently combatting the coronavirus pandemic.

KATE DEL CASTILLO ACCUSES SEAN PENN OF USING HER AS 'BAIT' FOR EL CHAPO INTERVIEW: 'HE NEVER PROTECTED ME'

"If you think my hair goes wild on Morning Joe when hacked by Russians (allegedly), you should see how much wilder it goes when peeps donate to @COREResponse," he wrote online. "You really should:)."

The joke is in reference to the recent high-profile and widespread hack of the federal government, which saw multiple agencies breached.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Penn had previously addressed Russia's alleged hacks on Friday.

"This (allegedly) Russian hack is going to impact our lives in ways we can’t yet imagine," he tweeted. "Never a more important time for Americans to find common ground. It’s time for Congress to lead by example."

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

President Trump on Saturday claimed China "may" have been behind the massive cyberattack on U.S. government systems. His claim came one day after Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said the attack was "pretty clearly" perpetrated by Russians.

Russians were widely suspected of having carried out the attack, but no government official or entity had publicly confirmed who was behind it prior to Pompeo’s comments. Russian President Vladimir Putin has denied the country's involvement.

Fox News' Bradford Betz contributed to this report