Sean Penn, 62, packs on PDA in Rome with new girlfriend Olga Korotkova, 43, after third divorce

Sean Penn was spotted sharing a steamy kiss with his new girlfriend, actress Olga Korotkova.

Penn, 62, and Korotkova, reportedly 43, cozied up on a romantic holiday, as the two stepped out in the streets of Rome, Italy.

The two appeared head over heels as the actor wrapped his arms around the actress during the casual stroll.

During their romantic outing, Penn sported a black T-shirt with a logo that said, "Life Rolls On," a camouflage baseball cap and aviator sunglasses with his latest arm candy, Korotkova.

The actress wore a plain white tank top, black sunglasses and matched with her new beau in blue denim jeans with white sneakers.

The two-time Oscar winner and Korotkova stepped into designer and jewelry stores while shopping in Italy’s capital. The pair were hand-in-hand and occasionally embraced one another.

The couple’s rare appearance comes after Penn and Korotkova were seen on a date night dining together at a restaurant in Malibu, California.

Meanwhile, the "21 Grams" actor recently stepped out on the 2023 Cannes Film Festival red carpet for the movie "Black Flies." Penn co-stars alongside Tye Sheridan in the drama thriller film.

He dressed in a dark blue suit for the grand occasion in May while wearing a white button-up underneath and a matching black tie.

Penn’s budding romance with Korotkova follows after his third divorce from his former wives.

The "Mystic River" star was recently married to long-time girlfriend Leila George in 2020 during a "COVID wedding." The two decided to call it quits and divorced in April 2022.

Penn was previously married to Robin Wright, and they currently share two children together -- son Hopper and daughter Dylan. They tied the knot in 1996 and finalized their divorce in 2010. They first began dating in 1989 after Penn divorced Madonna.