Exes Sean Penn, Robin Wright spotted together for first time in nearly 6 years

Sean Penn and Robin Wright appear to be traveling together.

The exes were seen carrying bags up an escalator at Los Angeles International Airport over the weekend.

The rare outing together comes after both Penn, 62, and Wright, 56, ended their most recent relationships.

Penn divorced Leila George in April and Wright filed for divorce from Clément Giraudet in September.

Wright and Penn tied the knot in 1996 and finalized their divorce in 2010. They first began dating in 1989 after Penn divorced Madonna and share two children together: son Hopper, 29, and daughter Dylan, 31.

Representatives for Penn and Wright did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital's request for comment.

In 2014, Wright opened up about her divorce from Penn to the Telegraph and explained why they would break things off and get back together so often.

"Divorce in and of itself, and with children, is devastating. Worse than that," she told the outlet at the time. "One of the reasons why we got back together and broke up so much was trying to keep the family together. If you've got kids, it's a family, and you try again, and you try again."

The "House of Cards" actress added: "We did that for a long time."

According to People magazine, Penn and Wright were last spotted together in May 2017 at John F. Kennedy Airport, seven years after their divorce was finalized.