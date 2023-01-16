Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Celebrity News
Published

Exes Sean Penn, Robin Wright spotted together for first time in nearly 6 years

The couple wed in 1996 and finalized their divorce in 2010

By Janelle Ash | Fox News
close
Robin Wright makes directorial debut in new drama 'Land' Video

Robin Wright makes directorial debut in new drama 'Land'

Wright and co-star Demian Bichir join FOX's Ashley Dvorkin to discuss the production and release of their new film.

Sean Penn and Robin Wright appear to be traveling together.

The exes were seen carrying bags up an escalator at Los Angeles International Airport over the weekend.

The rare outing together comes after both Penn, 62, and Wright, 56, ended their most recent relationships.

Penn divorced Leila George in April and Wright filed for divorce from Clément Giraudet in September.

Sean Penn and Robin Wright were seen for the first time together in years at Los Angeles International Airport.

Sean Penn and Robin Wright were seen for the first time together in years at Los Angeles International Airport. (LionsShareNews / BACKGRID)

Wright and Penn tied the knot in 1996 and finalized their divorce in 2010. They first began dating in 1989 after Penn divorced Madonna and share two children together: son Hopper, 29, and daughter Dylan, 31.

CHARLIZE THERON INSISTS SHE DID NOT 'ALMOST GET MARRIED TO' SEAN PENN

Representatives for Penn and Wright did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital's request for comment.

Sean Penn and Robin Wright wed in 1996 before divorcing in 2010.

Sean Penn and Robin Wright wed in 1996 before divorcing in 2010. (Jeff Vespa/WireImage)

In 2014, Wright opened up about her divorce from Penn to the Telegraph and explained why they would break things off and get back together so often.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

"Divorce in and of itself, and with children, is devastating. Worse than that," she told the outlet at the time. "One of the reasons why we got back together and broke up so much was trying to keep the family together. If you've got kids, it's a family, and you try again, and you try again."

Sean Penn and Robin Wright share two children.

Sean Penn and Robin Wright share two children. (Stephane Cardinale/Corbis)

The "House of Cards" actress added: "We did that for a long time."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

According to People magazine, Penn and Wright were last spotted together in May 2017 at John F. Kennedy Airport, seven years after their divorce was finalized.

Janelle Ash is an entertainment writer for Fox News Digital.

Trending