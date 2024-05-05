Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs posts cryptic video about staying ‘steady in the storm’ as legal troubles continue

Sean "Diddy" Combs shared a cryptic new post on his social media Saturday as he continues facing a mountain of legal troubles.

The video, his first since April 15, begins with a camera moving down a white hallway as narration begins, before showing him hugging someone.

"Not hysterical. Not frantic. Not anxious. Not fretful," the voice states.

It then shows Combs standing in a circle holding hands with people, in a possible prayer, with the camera far away, not showing anyone’s faces.

The narration continues, as the video shows Combs standing on a stormy, windblown beach, saying, "But steady in the storm. Looks bad, looks tough, but remains steady in the storm."

A closing shot shows Combs with his arms out in the wind.

Fox News Digital reached out to Combs’ representatives for comment on the video, but they did not immediately respond.

Comments initially appeared on the post but appear to have now been removed.

Combs is facing a litany of allegations and legal woes stemming from multiple lawsuits and the recent federal raid on his homes.

The 54-year-old is facing sexual abuse lawsuits from Liza Gardner, a woman going by the name Jane Doe, music producer Rodeny "Lil Rod" Jones, and Joi Dickerson-Neal

Combs has denied each of the claims, and his lawyers recently filed a motion on April 26 to dismiss a number of claims in the Dickerson-Neal suit, citing "statutes that did not exist at the time the alleged misconduct occurred and against corporate entities that were not formed or in existence."

In March, Combs’ Los Angeles and Miami residences were raided by Homeland Security officials in connection with a federal human trafficking investigation, though it is unclear if Combs is the intended target of the investigation.

Combs' attorney, Aaron Dyer, called the raids a "gross overuse of military-level force," in a statement provided to Fox News Digital at the time.

The rapper is also facing a business lawsuit, alleging he left a New Orleans design firm on the hook for $100,000 in material costs after postponing the event it was meant for.

Fox News Digital’s Tracy Wright and Michael Ruiz contributed to this report.