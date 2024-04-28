Expand / Collapse search
Crime

Sean 'Diddy' Combs files motion to dismiss revenge porn, human trafficking claims in sexual assault suit

Joi Dickerson-Neal claimed in a November lawsuit that Sean 'Diddy' Combs 'intentionally drugged her' in 1991

By Tracy Wright Fox News
Published
Sean "Diddy" Combs' legal team filed a motion Friday to dismiss a number of claims waged against the music mogul from a sexual assault lawsuit established in November.

In the filings, Diddy's lawyers argued "numerous false, offensive, and salacious accusations" were brought against Combs and his companies in a lawsuit filed by Joi Dickerson-Neal "under statutes that did not exist at the time the alleged misconduct occurred and against corporate entities that were not formed or in existence."

Dickerson-Neal alleged that the influential rapper drugged, sexually assaulted and abused her while she was attending Syracuse University in 1991, according to the lawsuit obtained by Fox News Digital.

Dickerson-Neal claimed Combs intentionally drugged her while on a date, recorded the sexual assault and "distributed" the tape, making her a victim of "revenge porn."

Diddy wears a leather jacket in a library before a concert

Sean "Diddy" Combs' legal team filed new motion to dismiss claims in one of four lawsuits against the rapper. (Shareif Ziyadat)

His legal team argued that New York State Revenge Porn Law became effective in December 2017, and therefore couldn't be retroactively applied to a lawsuit stemming from an incident that allegedly happened in 1991.

The third cause of action in Dickerson-Neal's suit alleges a claim under the New York Services for Victims of Human Trafficking Law (VHTL). His lawyers argue that the VHTL became effective on Nov. 1, 2007, which was approximately 16 years after the alleged sexual assault. 

Dickerson-Neal's claim was filed against Combs, his Bad Boy Entertainment group, Bad Boy Records, and Combs Enterprises, LLC.

Sean Combs sits in front of red backdrop

Sean Combs faces multiple sexual assault lawsuits. (Getty Images)

His lawyers provided evidence from the New York Department of State, Divisions of Corporations showing Combs established Bad Boy Entertainment Holdings, Inc. in 1992, one year after the alleged incident happened.

A similar form was provided for Combs Enterprises, LLC., which listed the initial filing date for the entity as Nov. 17, 2004.

Diddy's team also invoked a recent ruling in another New York case where Steven Tyler was accused of sexually assaulting a teenage girl in 1975. 

Jeanne Bellino initially filed the suit against the Aerosmith singer under the Victims of Gender-Motivated Violence Protection Act, a law which extends the statute of limitations by two years for victims of sex abuse.

Sean "Diddy" Combs wearing white

Sean "Diddy" Combs' Los Angeles and Miami homes were raided last month as part of a human trafficking investigation. (Jordan Strauss)

Bellino's case was dismissed in February after a judge ruled that the alleged incident didn't present a "serious risk of physical injury," and could not be legally sufficient to pursue litigation.

Last month, Diddy's homes in Los Angeles and Miami were raided by Homeland Security Investigation (HSI) officials in connection to a federal human trafficking investigation. It's unclear if Combs is the target of the federal agency's investigation.

Combs' attorney, Aaron Dyer, called the raids a "gross overuse of military-level force" in a statement provided to Fox News Digital at the time. 

Aerial footage of Sean Combs' Los Angeles mansion being raided

Aerial view of Sean Combs' home in Los Angeles shows investigators on the scene. (Getty Images)

HSI agents stand outside Diddy home at night with a police K9

Homeland Security officials also searched his home in Miami on March 25. (Getty Images)

"This unprecedented ambush — paired with an advanced, coordinated media presence — leads to a premature rush to judgment of Mr. Combs and is nothing more than a witch hunt based on meritless accusations made in civil lawsuits," Dyer said.

"There has been no finding of criminal or civil liability with any of these allegations. Mr. Combs is innocent and will continue to fight every single day to clear his name."

In addition to the Dickerson-Neal suit, Diddy is also being sued by Liza Gardner, Jane Doe, and music producer Rodeny "Lil Rod" Jones. Combs has denied each of the claims.

Tracy Wright is an entertainment reporter for Fox News Digital. Send story tips to Tracy.Wright@fox.com.

