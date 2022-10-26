Scotty McCreery and wife Gabi welcome their first baby

"American Idol" winner Scotty McCreery and wife Gabi welcomed a baby boy into the world.

Their first child, Merrick Avery McCreery, was born Oct. 24 in Raleigh, North Carolina.

The couple announced the baby's arrival with a joint Instagram statement.

"Never known a love like this. Merrick ‘Avery’ McCreery joined us 11 days early on October 24th at 4:34am! 7lbs 13oz of nothin but love," they captioned the post.

The "This Is It" singer and his wife shared a slideshow of photos from the hospital.

"Thank yall for all of your prayers during this exciting season of life! Healthy baby and a healthy mama! Praise God," they added.

The country singer and his wife got married in June 2018 after knowing each other for nearly their entire lives.

They first met when they were in kindergarten and started dating their senior year of high school. They got engaged in September 2017.