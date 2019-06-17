Scarborough 'completely at a loss' on how Trump believes he can win in 2020

MSNBC host Joe Scarborough said Monday he is "completely at a loss" to understand President Trump's current strategy for re-election in 2020.

The "Morning Joe" panel responded to reports that the Trump campaign cut ties with internal pollsters after a leak of polling from March that showed Trump trailing Joe Biden in 11 battleground states.

Meantime, a new Fox News poll found that Trump trails the Democrat in each of the possible 2020 head-to-head matchups tested and never gets above 41 percent support.

Biden tops Trump by 10 points (49-39 percent) and Bernie Sanders is up by nine (49-40) -- both of these leads are outside the poll’s margin of error. Elizabeth Warren has a two-point edge over Trump (43-41), and Kamala Harris (42-41) and Pete Buttigieg (41-40) are up by one (within the margin of error).

Scarborough said even Trump has acknowledged that "everything broke his way" on Election Day in 2016, where he narrowly defeated Hillary Clinton in the battleground states of Wisconsin, Pennsylvania and Michigan.

"Considering everything that's happened over the past several years, I must say I'm completely at a loss at how he thinks he's going to get where he needs to go to get re-elected again, while he still just keeps playing to that small base," he argued.

The former Florida Republican congressman compared the current state of the race to the 1976 election, where incumbent Republican Gerald Ford lost to Democrat Jimmy Carter.

Journalist and commentator Mike Barnicle noted that pollsters have told him that Trump's numbers with female voters are "devastating." MSNBC political analyst Nick Confessore countered that Trump has a "real advantage" being able to campaign as the incumbent president and has outraised his opponents thus far.

"He's gonna have this whole year to fine-tune an apparatus of social media and advertising and bash the Democratic field," he said, cautioning that polling is hard to assess until the Democratic nominee is chosen.