CNN boss Jeff Zucker makes sexual joke about star anchor during award ceremony: report

CNN President Jeff Zucker made a sexual joke about one of his female employees, "New Day" anchor Alisyn Camerota, while accepting an award on Thursday.

Zucker was being honored for leadership at the Mirror Awards, which recognizes excellence in journalism. The ceremony is hosted by Syracuse University and was being emceed by Camerota.

According to The Hollywood Reporter’s Jeremy Barr, Zucker joked to the anchor: "I was gonna say that I love waking up WITH YOU every morning, but I want to say that I love waking up TO YOU every morning."

Barr noted that "some groans" were heard in the room.

Zucker's remark came after an acceptance speech made by New Yorker journalist Ronan Farrow, who received an award for his in-depth reporting on the sexual misconduct for ex-CBS chief Les Moonves, about holding the media accountable.