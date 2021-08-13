'Saturday Night Live' has a history of scandals: A look back at 5 of them

Scandal seems to follow "Saturday Night Live" and its cast members.

The late-night comedy showcase has been running since 1975 and has produced 46 seasons. Controversy has followed the show throughout the years, from stars getting into fistfights backstage to former cast members being accused of sexual assault.

Here are five of the scandals that haunt "Saturday Night Live."

Horatio Sanz being accused of sexual assault

Former "SNL" star Horatio Sanz was accused of grooming and sexually assaulting a female fan in a lawsuit filed Thursday. The unnamed teenager was 17 years old at the time of the alleged behavior.

The alleged relationship between the teenager and Sanz reportedly began when she was 15.

A spokesman for Sanz called the claims "categorically false."

"However often she repeats her ludicrous allegations or tries to rope in other high-profile names to generate media attention, they will always be false," the rep, Andrew Brettler, said, according to Page Six. "Before filing this lawsuit anonymously, she demanded $7.5 million in exchange for her silence. We, of course, refused and will vigorously contest these totally meritless claims."

EX-'SNL' STAR HORATIO SANZ GROOMED, SEXUALLY ASSAULTED UNDERAGE FAN AT CAST PARTY: LAWSUIT

Chevy Chase and Bill Murray's infamous fistfight

Comedians Chevy Chase and Bill Murray famously feuded while working together on "Saturday Night Live."

The comedians' feud ended with the two ensnarled in a full-blown fistfight backstage in 1978.

Former "SNL" stars Jane Curtin and Laraine Newman revealed details about the fight during an interview with Andy Cohen in June. The two claimed the altercation took place after Murray joked about Chase’s marriage.

"I think they both knew the one thing that they could say to one another that would hurt the most, and that’s what I think incited it," Newman told Cohen.

"And then they went and filmed ‘Caddyshack’ right after, so what can I tell ya? Everything worked out," Cohen responded.

Murray was a cast member of "SNL" from 1977 until 1980, seasons two through five. Chase was an original cast member and lasted until 1977. He returned to the show in 1978 and stayed until 1997.

Pete Davidson making fun of Rep. Dan Crenshaw

Comedian Pete Davidson received backlash in 2018 after he made jokes about Rep. Dan Crenshaw, R-Texas, during an episode of "SNL" Davidson made a joke about Crenshaw's eye patch, which the politician wears following an injury from an improvised explosive device while serving in Afghanistan.

"This guy is kind of cool, Dan Crenshaw. You may be surprised to hear he’s a congressional candidate from Texas and not a hitman in a porno movie," Davidson said as Crenshaw's photo appeared on the screen. "I’m sorry, I know he lost his eye in war or whatever..."

Davidson later apologized and Crenshaw made an appearance on "SNL" alongside the comedian.

However, in early 2020 Davidson claimed he was "forced to apologize."

"I got in trouble last year because I was making some jokes," Davidson said during his special, "Alive From New York." "I didn’t think I did anything wrong. It was like words that were twisted so that a guy could be famous... So I made fun of this guy with an eye patch and then, like, I kind of got forced to apologize."

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

Louis C.K. making jokes about child molestation

Comedian Louis C.K. made headlines back in 2015 after he made jokes about child molesters during his monologue on "SNL."

"They love molesting childs [sic], it's crazy," Louis C.K. said at the time. "It's like their favorite thing."

"If someone said to me, you eat another Mounds Bar and go to jail everyone will hate you... I'd stop doing it. ... There's no worse life available to a human than being a caught child molestor ... you could only really surmise that it must be really good ... for them to risk so much."

"How do you think I feel? This is my last show, probably," he joked.

Louis C.K. was eventually accused of sexual harassment by multiple women.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

Norm MacDonald being fired over jokes about O.J. Simpson

Comedian Norm MacDonald and writer Jim Downey were allegedly fired from "SNL" for making too many jokes about O.J. Simpson, who was good friends with NBC executive Don Ohlmeyer.

The comedian made a lot of jokes about Simpson, but famously opened the "Weekend Update" segment after the verdict came in with: "Well, it’s official: Murder is now legal in the state of California."